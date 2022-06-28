Mugerwa, Male shine on Nanziri’s fight night

A&B Promotions did not match the standards of its first professional event in 2018 – the stage lights were dim and the time was poorly managed – but the return of the Boxing Survival Series was fairly successful.

The PTC Lounge in Bulenga on Mityana Road was easily accessible, security guaranteed with no crowd violence.

Now the talking points from the ring.

Mugerwa shines

Like in his first professional fight in April, Stanley Mugerwa stopped his opponent in the fourth round. But if he was a little slow against Ibrahim Mukiibi, Mugerwa was sharper against Tom Muwanguzi.

From the first bell, the man nicknamed “The Boxing Santa,” boxed with unusual speed, unleashing his jab to lethal effect, followed by a combination of hooks.

In the second stanza, if Mugerwa’s gloves oozed ink, they would have painted Muwanguzi’s entire upper body.

But the underdog survived the siege, including a terrific uppercut.

In the third, Muwanguzi spit his gumshield twice to buy some time. But when Mugerwa pinned him in the red corner, with torrential blows, Muwanguzi gave up.

It should have come a little earlier had Mugerwa been eager to stop the super welterweight contest.

Easily his best fight since 2019.

Male, the Punisher

A big fan of former world champion Ray Jones Jr and rapper Eminem, Joshua Male, aka The Punisher, hit the ring singing along Eminem’s “Not Afraid,” donning black pants labelled RJ.

He started slow, somehow studying the opponent and avoiding danger, but soon he knocked Saidi Chako down with a left cross.

In the following round, Male, with his awkward drunken style, sent Chako to the canvas twice in about three seconds, which left the latter nodding his head in confusion. He gave up and sent Male dancing in jubilation.

Male told Daily Monitor that the victory is good prep for his second pro fight early next month.

Nanziri wins, but…

Bigger and more experienced, Catherine Nanziri was supposed to enjoy herself against Sadra Mohamed. She was aggressive, which is good for a fighter who wants to build a reputation as a ruthless beast.

But she should have done it the basic way: jabbing and timing her hooks, the way she defeated Senegal’s Timera Khadija at the Olympic Trials in Dakar in 2020 – her only international victory.

And the few times she tried the basic in this main bout, she looked good. But she was in a rush to stop Sadra, like she did her fellow Tanzanian Husna Zamba in April, which eventually didn’t come.

Sadra celebrated surviving the six rounds, but Uganda’s first female Olympian should prepare for better opponents if she is to scale the great heights.

SELECT RESULTS

C. Nanziri vs S. Mohamed (super flyweight, 6 rounds)

S. Mugerwa KO (4RDS) T. Muwanguzi (super welterweight) RDS)

J. Male KO (2RDS) S. Chako (light heavyweight)

Muzamir Luganda 2-1 Hassan Musuza (featherweight, 4 RDS)