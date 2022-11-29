Mugerwa, Nanziri shine on night of titles

In October 2019, stylish and resilient veteran Juma Waiswa worked pretty hard in 10 rounds to defeat the equally stubborn Kenny ‘The Mexico’ Lukyamuzi and win the National middleweight title, a split decision the loser’s camp doubts to date. But early Sunday morning, Waiswa gave away the title in just one round.

In barely a minute, Waiswa, usually a slow starter, was rubbing his gloves on his trunks having touched the canvas due to Stanley Mugerwa’s right to the jaw.

It was a one-off, many at the New Obligato, thought. But it was a sign of defeat, all soon found out.

Mugerwa, aka Santa, much improved since his professional debut in April, keptjabbing to the head, and body, and unleashing a lethal right. Waiswa wanted to counter but lacked the power to hurt or the armour to guard himself.

Mugerwa enjoyed himself, pinning Waiswa to the ropes, before another combination felled him. His hands saved his face from hitting the canvas. Could he get up? He tried. Turning back, his elbows supporting his lean body against the canvas, but his legs too frail to lift it up. The referee signalled ‘fight over’, in barely three minutes.

Mugerwa, just hours to his 28th birthday, and 4-0-0, envisioned a brighter future. Waiswa, claiming to be only 45, and 10-6-2, announced the end of the road. “I’m tired. Let me concentrate on coaching,” he told the press.

Before that, Frank Kiwalabye, aka Black Fire, had stopped the stubborn Tanzanian Idrisa Feruzi in seven rounds to win the ABU East & Central Africa Bantamweight title.

Before that, Catherine Nanziri outclassed Kenyan Nicholine Achieng in a 10-round unanimous decision to clinch the vacant ABU East and Central Bantamweight title. While Isaac Masembe, Frank Ngobi, Joshua Male scored fantastic stoppages after JB Katongole, Isaac Ssebuufu, among others, won convincing decisions on A & B Promotions Perfect Storm night.



TITLE SHOTS, NOVEMBER 26, NEW OBLIGATO

Stanley Mugerwa KO Juma Waiswa

Frank Kiwalabye KO Idrisa Feruzi [TZ]

Catherine Nanziri UD Nicholine Achieng [KEN]

SELECT UNDERCARDS

Isaac Masembe KO Ben Sajjabi

Joshua Male KO Jamil Kakembo

Isaac Ssebuufu UD Ivan Kambagira