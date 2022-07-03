Muhangi vows not to miss major events

Uganda Boxing Federation (UBF) president Moses Muhangi has pledged that with bigger funding in the financial year starting this July Uganda will no longer miss major tournaments like the World Boxing Championships.

Increasing participation and winning medals on the local and international scene are some of the key goals in the UBF five-year strategic plan which was launched in Masaka in March 2018, two months after Muhangi became president.

However, for the four years he has been in office, Uganda has never sent a boxer to the men’s world championships [in 2019 and 2021]. The ladies have also missed all the three editions: 2018, 2019 and 2022, which Muhangi has always attributed to lack of funds.

Giant leap

Now that UBF is entitled to Shs3b from the government in the 2022/23 financial year—a giant leap from the Shs300m in 2018, and the Shs700m for each of last years—the money excuse might cease to count.

“At least with this money we shall not miss our international federation championships which we have missed a lot,” Muhangi confirmed after the unveiling of a Shs285m sponsorship deal courtesy of Sting Energy Drink at the Copper Chimney in Lugogo Wednesday.

Muhangi also mentioned improving the technical capacities of federation officials, acquiring more equipment, building the federation’s headquarters and a standard gym as things he would wish to be addressed.

“But that’s not a Muhangi decision to make. The federation has a structure we should follow. The executive will discuss before consulting with the assembly and other stakeholders on how to use the money.”

Muhangi added: “Government trusted us with this money because we have shown capacity to manage such monies. That’s why there are federations which got a mere Sh30m.

“First, the things happening in Ugandan boxing [the huge funding] are unprecedented.

“So we must change mind sets, first, so that people know what it means to handle a sponsor’s money or billions from the government.