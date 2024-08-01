Murungi, Mubiru renew featherweight rivalry

Kasim Murungi and Derrick Mubiru renew their featherweight rivalry in the main fight of Week Six of the Uganda Boxing Champions League, Saturday.

Their first meet in September 2023, also at the New Obligato, ended in an animated Mubiru yelling at ring officials for denying him a hard-fought victory. Surely, it wasn’t the best performance from either boxer. And Mubiru is no stranger to such rants. But the majority thought he deserved better.

Now Mubiru has the chance to prove that. “Yes, he deserved better. But he also could have done better,” his coach Charles Semakalu told Saturday Monitor.

“We asked for a full month off work to prepare for this fight. And I think we are in fine shape. He should attack well, but also avoid being hit.”

Semakalu has also been working on Mubiru’s psychology. “I’m telling him to ignore the opponent’s attempts to annoy him. He should focus on the fight and avoid complaining to the ref.”

Expect good show

During that controversial fight in September, Hassan Khalil, the Eastcoast Boxing Club head coach, was in Dakar, Senegal for the African Olympic qualifiers.

“But I later watched that bout. Both fighters could have done better. Kassim fell a lot due to a slippery canvas, but this time expect a good show,” Khalil said.

He thinks Mubiru is an easy target because he fights open, without guarding or evading. “So Kasim should score more. He also must use his recent international experience.”

Since August 2023, Murungi has been to three continental events, the latest being the inaugural Mandela Cup in South Africa where he lost in the quarterfinals to Armando Sigauque, the Mozambican who had defeated him twice before.

Khalil thinks this time Murungi deserved victory. “But the judges denied him,” he said.

The twin brother to Hussein Khalil—Kenya’s gold medalist at the 1982 Brisbane Commonwealth Games—also coached Uganda’s three boxers at the final Olympic qualifier in Bangkok, Thailand in May.

He thus knows better about Murungi’s international featherweight opponents as he pursues bigger dreams. “I’m preparing him for the next Olympics in 2028. But I first want him to win Commonwealth gold.”

BOXING CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Week Six - Selected fixtures

Elites

71kgs: Shafick Nassibira (Police) vs Ibrahim Kemis (Mutajazi)

71kgs: Ashraf Mutaasa (Mutajjazi) vs Broline Kimbugwe (Cobap)

57kgs: Kasim Murungi (Eastcoast) vs Derrick Mubiru (Namungoona)

92kgs: Jonathan Galiwango (Cobap) vs Emmanuel Tabule (Sparks)

54kgs: Joel Mudenya (Eastcoast) vs Benon Balyegesa (Cobap)

76kgs: Ronald Okello (Gulu) vs Harold Mukuye (UPDF)

60kgs Girls: Sarah Laker (KCCA) vs Arafah Ayike (Arua)

Juniors

50kgs: Sulaiman Veree (KCCA) vs Elvis Kawuki (Sparks)

52kgs: Simon Mugerwa (Lukanga) vs Abel Mukisa (Zebra)