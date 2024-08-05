Murungi too good for Mubiru in featherweight rematch

The main bout of Week Six of the Uganda Boxing Champions League looked like a potential thriller, fueled by revenge and the urge to prove a point.

But the mammoth crowd at the New Obligato, Saturday night watched a one-sided affair as Kasim Murungi extended his dominance over Derrick Mubiru by 2-0.

Their first meet in September 2023, also at Obligato, ended in a controversial split decision for Murungi, sparking outrage from Mubiru, who grabbed the mic and yelled at ring officials for blatant bias.

In the public court, few blamed him, because he looked the better fighter that night. But this time round, when he was expected to do even better and silence his doubters, he simply failed.

Right from the first bell, it was Murungi, who showed intent to win this featherweight duel, rocking Mubiru with a barrage of combinations, mostly to the body.

Mubiru, always on the back foot, replied with single shots: a very ineffective jab with his left, a weak left uppercut and a not-so-strong right hook.

His posture was also, as usual, awkward—as if he was one solid punch short of falling to the canvas. And twice, he fell.

But perhaps it was that tough 1-2 to Mubiru’s left and right ribcage late in the first round which determined his performance in the next four rounds. He touched his right side of the belly, bending in pain.

It really hurt, but Mubiru is a fighter who never knocks out opponents but also never accepts being knocked out. He has a lion’s heart, and a granite body. And fears to disappoint his unrelenting fans—who sang his name throughout.

But braving too much punishment when you don’t respond with as much infliction, is futile.

Youngster Harold Mukuye (R) upset Africa bronze medalist Ronald Okello in the middleweight duel.

Having lost the first three rounds, Mubiru needed something extraordinary to turn the fight around in the final two rounds. In the fourth, he unleashed a powerful left hand that pushed Murungi in his red corner.

It was probably his best shot of the night. But he needed many more of such to break down a very athletic and well-conditioned opponent.

Instead, Murungi recovered to reassert his authority, and Shakira Muhammed, one of his coaches, was all-smiles ringside even before the judges, 5-0 decision was announced.

This time, Mubiru never remonstrated. He must have admitted he wasn’t good enough, after training so hard, and losing four weeks of work.

Uganda Boxing Champions League

Week six - Select results

Elites

57kgs: Kasim Murungi (Eastcoast) 5:0 Derrick Mubiru (Namungoona)

48kg: Kato Kazibwe (Kololo BC) 5:2 Geofrey Ochan (UPDF)

54kgs: Joel Mudenya (Eastcoast) 3: 4 Benon Balyegesa (Cobap)

76kgs: Ronald Okello (Gulu) 3: 4 Harold Mukuye (UPDF)