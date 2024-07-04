Must-watch bouts at Boxing League Week Three

Ukasha Matovu vs Edward Mukwaya—the main fight of the Uganda Boxing Champions League Week Three—sparked more controversy than anyone expected.

Eventually, Ukasha’s unanimous decision victory was overturned in the boardroom because the Cobap Boxing Club poster boy committed one offense too many.



The UBF technical committee suspended the referee for being too lenient to Ukasha, which misguided the judges’ decision. But other than that, Season Three continues to rock, with a couple of thrillers lined up at the New Obligato on Saturday.



Innocent Amoko vs Yasin Adinan, Elite 63.5kg

This is a bout between Amoko, a rising star and Adinan, a former champ seeking redemption after courting trouble. Basically, youthful exuberance will be in the ring against experience.

Because has not fought in a year, Amoko looks like the favourite. But he must work for it. Amoko has fought highly experienced opponents. Like his two fights against former Bombers captain Joshua Tukamuhebwa, first in the national Olympic trials in December 2019 and in the league last year. That he lost both fights tells half the story. The boy put in a good fight. But Tukamuhebwa was hot, having dominated the light welterweight division since Adinan lost his mojo.

In the league last year, Amoko thumped his nemesis Paul Raskara until the referee stopped the bout in the fourth rounds at the New Obligato.

Did Amoko bewitch Raskara? Many wondered. But Amoko had put in the work, Raskara hadn’t.

Now Amoko is plotting the same embarrassment for Adinan. “I’m in very good shape for this fight and don’t be surprised if Adinan sleeps down,” he said, threatening a knockout. “Adinan was once hot. But this is my year.”

Moses Kimera vs Frank Kasozi, Elite 51kg

The flyweight division is potentially one of the most competitive. There’s Shafick Mawanda, the 2023 champion, Kasozi, his familiar foe, and now Kimera, the new kid on the block.

If you want to know what to expect from this fight between Kasozi and Kimera, you need to go back to their previous fights.

Kasozi against Mawanda in June 2023—one of the most memorable fights of the league. Both fought with their hearts on their sleeves, admirable technique and no will to give up. And that wasn’t a one-off for either fighter. It’s what they are. So Kimera must be ready.

Yet Kimera is no sitting duck either. In April, he was one of the stars who dragged Cobap Boxing Club to glory in the Elite Category of the National Open Championship, when they garnered 32 points to stave off competition from traditional giants UPDF and Lukanga Boxing Club.

In the final Kimera defeated 3-2 Livingston Matovu in a close contest to clinch flyweight gold. He is fast, determined, and has a power shot.

Idris Mukiibi vs Adam Jamdali, Elite 86kg

The last time Mukiibi was seen in the ring, he didn’t last a round in his first bout at the African Boxing Confederation Championship in Cameroon in August 2023.

Her mother reacted by stopping him from boxing. Of course, Mukiibi did not buy the suggestion but never returned to the ring until we saw him in today's fixture.

What does the jab master have in the bag? Shall he remind us of his heyday, when he punched the hell out of the hard-hitting Lawrence Kayiwa?