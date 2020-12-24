Obin packing KO on career resumption
Thursday December 24 2020
Despite a four-year break, Sweden-based Ugandan boxer Michael ‘Action’ Obin is in knockout mood when he returns to the ring Sunday night.
Obin’s last fight was a unanimous decision loss to Kaupo Arro in September 2016 at the Baltic Hall, Mariehamn, Finland.
He had since retired into training at the Fight Club Stockholm, but returns to face Alaudin Hasani in Kosovo in a non-title middleweight four-rounder.
Cries of biased officiating
Obin lost his last five fights, (seven in 12 professional fights) which he largely blames on biased officiating, but he wants to knockout the Kosovan debutant and make a bold statement of intent to fight keep the gloves on longer.
“I was retired but I am not tired. I have been working out hard in the gym. I feel good and in shape,” Obin told Daily Monitor in a Facebook chat.
“My fans should expect a win by TKO because when we go all rounds I don’t trust the judges because it has ever happened to me.”
Obin’s last victory came against British Joe Mullender in London 2013.
He adds: “I have never felt a loss in my career, most of my fights my opponents have home advantage. I was unlucky in the past but I am looking to make it count on this second coming.
The event is joint venture between Gjocaj Promotion and Arena Ring Promotion, in Switzerland, who Obin says are considering to sign him if the comeback succeeds.
Two Ugandans in the mix
One of the three title shots on this card pits another Ugandan, Hamza Wandera—little brother to former world champion Kassim Ouma—against Italian Aaron Molli for the vacant Universal Boxing Federation (UBF) International Cruiser Title.
The comeback, Obin confirmed, is build-up to fine-tune him for an even bigger fight event in Uganda, where he threw his first punch.
Obin launched his professional career in Uganda with a knockout victory over Mustafa Mongolia; beat Vladimir Galimov in Orebro, Sweden the following year under Eddie Bazira’s Baltic Pro Box Promotion. The two Ugandans are also gearing up for homecoming fights early next year.
DECEMBER 27 SCHEDULE
UGANDANS IN THE FRAY
Vacant UBF International Cruiser Title
Aaron Molli vs. Hamza Wandera
Non-title
Alaudin Hasani vs. Michael Obin
Promoter: Avdyl Salihu, Muharrem
Gjocaj
Matchmaker: Avdyl Salihu
Inspector: Nexhmedin Zeka
Venue: Palestra Karagac, Pec, Kosovo
OBIN AT A GLANCE
Age: 35
Pro debut: October 2010
Stance: Orthodox
Pro Record: 5-7-0
WANDERA AT A GLANCE
Age: 37
Pro Debut: August 2006
Stance: Southpaw
Pro Record: 17-19-3