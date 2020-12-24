Obin packing KO on career resumption

Dream Professional Career Start. Obin launched his professional career in Uganda with a knockout victory over Mustafa Mongolia; beat Vladimir Galimov in Orebro, Sweden the following year under Eddie Bazira’s Baltic Pro Box Promotion. On Sunday, he must come good.

By ABDUL-NASSER SSEMUGABI More by this Author

Despite a four-year break, Sweden-based Ugandan boxer Michael ‘Action’ Obin is in knockout mood when he returns to the ring Sunday night.

Obin’s last fight was a unanimous decision loss to Kaupo Arro in September 2016 at the Baltic Hall, Mariehamn, Finland.

He had since retired into training at the Fight Club Stockholm, but returns to face Alaudin Hasani in Kosovo in a non-title middleweight four-rounder.

Cries of biased officiating

Obin lost his last five fights, (seven in 12 professional fights) which he largely blames on biased officiating, but he wants to knockout the Kosovan debutant and make a bold statement of intent to fight keep the gloves on longer.

“I was retired but I am not tired. I have been working out hard in the gym. I feel good and in shape,” Obin told Daily Monitor in a Facebook chat.

“My fans should expect a win by TKO because when we go all rounds I don’t trust the judges because it has ever happened to me.”

Obin’s last victory came against British Joe Mullender in London 2013.

He adds: “I have never felt a loss in my career, most of my fights my opponents have home advantage. I was unlucky in the past but I am looking to make it count on this second coming.

The event is joint venture between Gjocaj Promotion and Arena Ring Promotion, in Switzerland, who Obin says are considering to sign him if the comeback succeeds.

Two Ugandans in the mix

One of the three title shots on this card pits another Ugandan, Hamza Wandera—little brother to former world champion Kassim Ouma—against Italian Aaron Molli for the vacant Universal Boxing Federation (UBF) International Cruiser Title.

The comeback, Obin confirmed, is build-up to fine-tune him for an even bigger fight event in Uganda, where he threw his first punch.

Obin launched his professional career in Uganda with a knockout victory over Mustafa Mongolia; beat Vladimir Galimov in Orebro, Sweden the following year under Eddie Bazira’s Baltic Pro Box Promotion. The two Ugandans are also gearing up for homecoming fights early next year.

DECEMBER 27 SCHEDULE

UGANDANS IN THE FRAY

Vacant UBF International Cruiser Title

Aaron Molli vs. Hamza Wandera

Non-title

Alaudin Hasani vs. Michael Obin

Promoter: Avdyl Salihu, Muharrem

Gjocaj

Matchmaker: Avdyl Salihu

Inspector: Nexhmedin Zeka

Venue: Palestra Karagac, Pec, Kosovo

OBIN AT A GLANCE

Age: 35

Pro debut: October 2010

Stance: Orthodox

Pro Record: 5-7-0

WANDERA AT A GLANCE

Age: 37

Pro Debut: August 2006

Stance: Southpaw

Pro Record: 17-19-3