Olympian pros' fight to be streamed live to world audiences

When 2020 Tokyo Olympians Musa Shadir Bwogi and David Ssemuju return to the MTN Arena-Lugogo as fighters after nearly three years this Saturday, several promoters and managers across the world could be following with interest, promoter Stephen Ssembuya has said.

At the event weigh-in at Onomo Hotel in Nakasero on Friday, Ssembuya, CEO of 12 Sports Rounds Promotions, said thanks to partnerships with “the best promoters in the world,” the event will be watched in multiple homes across Europe and USA.

In a short video shared on social media platforms, Scot Farrel, CEO Global Boxing Stars, and co-promoter Manny Pacquiao Boxing Championship, expressed his support for his friend and rallied the people in Uganda to do the same: “I have worked with the best in the business and I continue to work with the best. That's why I have done this video for Stephen,” Farrel said.

“Come July 23 at the MTN Arena, make sure you buy your ticket…you’ve got Olympians on the cards, you’ve got 50-50 matchups.”

He confirmed: “It’s gonna broadcast live on multiple channels across the world. You’re gonna see it on the YouTube Fight Vibe channel,” which Ssembuya said is a big opportunity for Ugandan fighters to advertise their goods to the global audience and attract better opportunities.

The Fight Vibe channel has since 2019 shown countless high-profile shows like Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte, among others.

“This is big time boxing coming to Uganda…fill that stadium, support your promoter because I tell you what, I do,” Farrel added.

The former Bombers captain will take on debutant Henry Kasujja in the main event, a middleweight six-rounder. “Expect the best of Shadir.”

In the co-main event Ssemuju faces Samali Ntambi in a super welterweight six-round contest.

In other potentially thrilling encounters East and Central Africa champion John ‘JST’ Serunjogi against Ignatius ‘The Lion’ Onyango in a super middleweight 10-rounder; Ssemuju’s little brother Isaac Ssebuufu against Farahat Manilola in a light-welterweight four-rounder and Swalik Kisitu against Ibra Mubiru in a welterweight four-rounder. The event is partly sponsored by Nation Media Group company, NTV Uganda.

SATURDAY- MAIN EVENT

Shadir Musa Bwogi Vs Kasujja Henry aka STOPPER

(Middleweights 6 rounds)

9. CO MAIN EVENT

David Ssemuju vs Samali Ntambi

(Super welterweight, 6 RDS)

8. Saul Male vs Kamada Ntege (Super-Middle, 8 RDS)

7. John Serunjogi vs Ignatius Onyango

(Super-Middle, 10 RDS)

6. Isaac Ssebuufu vs Farahat Manilola

(Light-welterweight, 4 RDS)

5. Swalik Kisitu vs Ibra Mubiru

(Welterweight, 4 RDS)

4. Roger Kamulegeya vs Hassan Were (Bantamweight 4 RDS)

3. Paul Kayemba vs Ibra Mukiibi

(Welterweights 4 RDS)

2. Conrad Seruyange vs Abdu Razak (lightweights, 4 RDS)