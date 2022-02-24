Olympians go pro

Career Epitome. There is no turning back for former Bombers captain Bwogi (picrured), Nanziri and Ssemuju who have gone professional. PHOTO | JOHN BATANUDDE 

By  Abdul-Nasser Ssemugabi

What you need to know:

  • In the main fight at Lugogo on April 1, Shadir will take on Herbert Mugalula in light middleweight contest, Ssemuju will face Hamza Latigo in the middleweight duel and Nanziri will face Kenyan Nichole Achieng. 

It’s been a long time coming,” said middleweight boxer David Ssemuju told upon turning professional under 12 Sports Rounds Promotions on Tuesday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.