Para-lifter Mbaziira eyes 2022

Muscleman. Mbaziira exudes sheer power. PHOTO/ABDUL NASSER SSEMUGABI

By  ABDUL-NASSER SSEMUGABI

What you need to know:

  • The power that lacks in his legs is compensated in his voluminous arms and chest, with which he lifted up to 145kg in the bench press, which was better than many abled lifters. 

Overall, Denis Mbaziira was among the top 10 performers in the bench press during the inaugural National Powerlifting Club Championship, at Land Star Hotel in Makindye last week, yet he is only limited to one form of the competition because his legs are disabled.

