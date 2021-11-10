Para-lifter Mbaziira eyes 2022

Overall, Denis Mbaziira was among the top 10 performers in the bench press during the inaugural National Powerlifting Club Championship, at Land Star Hotel in Makindye last week, yet he is only limited to one form of the competition because his legs are disabled.

The power that lacks in his legs is compensated in his voluminous arms and chest, with which he lifted up to 145kg in the bench press, which was better than many abled lifters.

The soft-spoken lifter from Power House Gym in Kanyanya, who competed in the 90kg category, looked even better and more composed than 2018 African bronze medallist, Muhammad Nigo, whose best lift was 135kg in the 74kg category.

To Mbaziira, this is just the beginning of a more audacious campaign.

“I have not achieved much in powerlifting but I’m working hard to qualify for the Commonwealth Games next year,” said Mbaziira.

“We haven’t been training well due to Covid-19 but if the conditions are better, I know I can make it.”

However, power and perfection won’t be enough for Mbaziira and other para-lifters like Sadat Ssabakaaki to fulfil their Commonwealth dream. He will need to pray for the funds to be available.

Vaster Kyalimpa competed at the 2014 Games in Glasgow, Scotland but Uganda did not send a para-athlete at the 2018 edition, largely due to financial constraints.