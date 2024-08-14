Sebyala dominant as Sseruyange clinches title

Veteran boxer Muhammed Sebyala, aka Kabona, had anticipated a tight contest against Charles Misanjo but the fans who braved the cold till Sunday morning, were not impressed by the lopsided main fight at the New Obligato.

As usual, Sebyala, known for no-nonsense approach and extreme fitness, attacked like a hungry lion, pounding Misanjo with sharp jabs on the head and combinations to the body. He didn't fear close combat but the Malawian opponent wasn't up to the task.

He mostly coiled his body near the ropes, often his back against the opponent, countering with weak shots that couldn't even threaten a novice.

He didn't look like one who had 56 professional fights, albeit losing 24, and despite beating the first count early in the second round, it was just a matter of seconds before referee Jacob Wokorach ended the encounter, sparking rowdy celebrations from Sebyala's fan gang.

"First, I want to thank all my fans for being patient from night till morning. And I wanted to give them a good show," a smiling and sweating Sebyala said at about 8:20am.

"He didn't give me trouble. So, I didn't give him a full dose because he retired quite early."

The co-organisers Uganda Sports Promotions and Step By Step Promotions failed terribly on their promise to keep time as the event started towards 10pm Saturday until 8:22am.

Before Misanjo came into the picture, Sebyala was preparing for the African Boxing Union (ABU) super middleweight title against John Serunjogi. It’s a fight almost everyone has waited for but didn't happen because Sebyala was not ranked by the ABU.

"Seru is trash, he can't defeat me. He's new to this city. If he's sure of himself let the fight happen without titles. I beat him so that he stops talking about me."

For now he is focusing on what his promoter Abbey Arum Mugayi will suggest. "We’ll fight those who are brave enough to face our fire," Sebyala said.

Prayed for belt

Meanwhile, DR Congo’s Jerry Kabongo turned Majid Kabonge into a punching bag for six rounds, but only won by a split decision after one judge scored it a draw.

Prior, Conrad Sseruyange eventually won a title after a hard-fought 10 rounds against Hassan Were.

"At the start of this year I asked God for a national title and I can't be more grateful," said Sseruyange, the new National Featherweight champion after a majority decision win against an improved Were.

Sseruyange, aka Kingkong, started slow, conceding hard shots from Were's quick hands. But starting in the fourth round, Sseruyange asserted his authority on the fight, rocking his opponent with quick combinations and a stinging left hook.

Both were fit, with granite bodies. “This success is a collective effort. I thank my promoter Eddie Bazira, my coaches Kizza, Male Joshua, Charles (Ssemakalu), and others. They have helped me achieve this."

RESULTS

Muhamad Sebyala def. Charles Misanjo (TKO RD2)

Conrad Sseruyange def. Hassan Were (MD)

Douglas Kalule def. Tony Kabuye (KO RD5)

Hudson Muhumuza def. Athanas Mgungusi, (UD)

Sowali Ssentongo def. Jamil Kayiwa (UD)

Ivan Magumba def. Taafu Odoyi (UD)