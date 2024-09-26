Segawa eyes glory in WBC Silver Lightweight title clash

MASSACHUSETTS. Sula "The Ruler" Segawa, one of Uganda’s brightest boxing stars, is ready to defend his WBC Silver lightweight title in the wee hours of Saturday morning against the undefeated American prospect Bruce "Shu Shu" Carrington at Madison Square Garden, New York.

The 12-round contest will headline a star-studded boxing event, with live coverage on ESPN (Friday 10 pm. U.S. time/Saturday 5 a.m. Ugandan time), marking Segawa’s second straight headlining bout on the global sports network.



Segawa, whose professional record stands at 17-3-1, knows the magnitude of this fight as he takes on Carrington (12-0), a fierce 27-year-old challenger who has remained unbeaten since turning pro three years ago.



"It's a great opportunity to be the headliner and have the world watching," said Segawa. "It takes a lot of hard work and training to reach this level. I just have to perform better so I can keep getting such opportunities."



Evenly matched



Both fighters successfully made weight ahead of the lightweight title clash, with Segawa weighing in at 133.6 pounds and Carrington at 134.6 pounds—both comfortably under the 135-pound limit.



Despite facing the disadvantage of fighting far from home, Segawa remains unfazed, ready to showcase his skills on the iconic Madison Square Garden stage, which has seen legendary fights like Ali vs. Frazier II and Cotto vs. Margarito.



Talking skills



"It's the naked truth—he’ll be at home with all the cheers and support that I can't take away from him. But my performance will win over hearts," Segawa confidently declared.



Segawa, known for starting his fights slowly and ramping up his aggression in the later rounds, plans to surprise his opponent tonight with an early offensive onslaught. "I want to catch him off guard with my aggression. From the opening bell, I’ll attack with brutal right hands, jabs, hooks—everything within the rules."



Ranked 45th out of 1,547 professional lightweights globally by Boxrec, Segawa has consistently impressed throughout his decade-long career, which began in 2013. A two-time NABF USA titleholder, Segawa hopes to further cement his legacy with another dominant performance on the world stage.