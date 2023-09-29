Segawa in tonight for WBC title defense

The plans are ready, the boxers are matched and weighed, and now the only thing needed is the referee's instructions, then fight bell as USA based Ugandan Sula Segawa takes on Prince Dzanie in a WBC USA featherweight title defence on Saturday.

"The countdown is over and all that is left is me to rumble," said Segawa. "I have had enough time to train and I really feel good and ready to defend what is me."

Segawa, 15- 3-1 is advantaged to have this 12 round headliner at his home turf, at the Patapsco Arena, Baltimore Maryland.

None of the six previous opponents have survived defeat against Segawa "The Technician" at his home turf. And against the vastly experienced Ghanaian Dzanie (23-1-0), Segawa, a double title holder will be fighting to maintain this clean record as well.

During the three months period since his previous fight where he defeated Misael Lopez to claim the WBC USA featherweight title, Segawa has been upgrading on his boxing practice exercises including running, high intensity interval training, mitt work, sparring as well as strength and conditioning.

"I have really put in the hours and sometimes went extra. I have also done boxing drills and different diets. I am in shape, and God willing am looking at a better fight," he promised.

About his opponent, Segawa is a little wary of his experience and speed. He offers respect to the former 2008 Olympian but has no fear for him.

"I was able to watch some of his fights and I should admit, he is good. But he should know there is a better fight in me," Segawa said, adding "I identified my punching imperfections from the previous fight and I have been practicing multiple drills and exercises to increase on my hand speed,".

However much of a tough boxer Dzanie can be. Powerful punches he can send, body shot he can hit, he should stand warned that Segawa has a right hand that can hurt any opponent extremely.

Segawa Vs Dzane (WBC USA featherweight title)