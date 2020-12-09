Segawa loss draws comparisons with Juuko-Mayweather

By ABDUL-NASSER SSEMUGABI More by this Author

Ugandan Sulaiman Segawa’s defeat to American Jamaine Ortiz draws comparisons with Justin Juuko’s fall to future legend Floyd Mayweather Jr in 1999.

Segawa put up a spirited fight right from the bell but surrendered last Sunday late in the seventh of eight rounds, after incurring a heavy left hook around the opponent’s rib cage that sent him to the knees.

After watching the replay the commentator called it “an uppercut to the liver.”

Despite beating the eight-count, Segawa had utterly lost his guard. Ortiz immediately hounded him like a lion does a wounded impala, hitting him with a couple of hooks as he coiled on the ropes. Referee Ray Corona said ‘enough’.

Ortiz, a hot lightweight prospect, improved his record to 14-0, winning the vacant World Boxing Council United States (USNBC) Silver Light Title as well.

Segawa, now relegated to 13-3-1, knew that being stationary against Ortiz is suicidal and his lateral body movements were good but Ortiz landed some hooks at the end of the third.

At his best, Segawa is equally dangerous attacking from close range and Ortiz kept a distance, occasionally switching stances from orthodox to southpaw, to confuse his opponent.

Segawa now rues another title lost, the way Juuko lost the World Boxing Council World Super Feather Title to the rising Mayweather 21 years ago.

The circumstances are related. Both Ugandans accepted to be late substitutes because such opportunities are rare, hence hard to turn down.

Juuko was preparing to face James Crayton on May 29, when Mayweather’s opponent Gregorio Vargas pulled out injured. Now Juuko had two days to switch his mind and body to face Mayweather on May 22.

“I needed to train for about six weeks, I've trained for two," Juuko said after the match in Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino, Las Vegas.

Segawa was even more disadvantaged, when Nahir Albright pulled out of the Ortiz fight, just days away.

“My preps haven't been that good because I learnt of this fight last week and I couldn't turn down such a great opportunity,” he told us before the fight, albeit promising to give it his all.

He tried, pressing the highly rated Ortiz all the way. Actually, Segawa won the fifth round, despite appearing to be slowing down in the fourth.

Ortiz looked regained control in the six, but Segawa maintained his composure, waiting for an opportunity to pounce and Ortiz paid for his showboating when Segawa landed a heavy right in the face, following it with a left on the body and was lucky that a couple of potentially lethal uppercuts missed his chin.

Juuko was commended for lasting until the ninth round before Mayweather floored sent him to the canvas with three quick rights, and a push. He stood at the eight-count, but referee Mitch Halpern rightly stopped the fight.

Segawa was equally lauded for the determination till the seventh-round TKO.

"I was just a little tired. I didn't have any stamina,” Juuko said post-match.

Even the age gap is the same: Juuko was 26, Mayweather 21. Segawa is 29, Ortiz 24.

Juuko was 33-2-1 but without a legit world title. He had to challenge Mayweather, perhaps the best young fighter then, unbeaten in 20 professional encounters in nearly three years, and had won the WBC World Super Feather Title three months ago.

Ortiz-Segawa was the televised opener of a four-fight Pay-Per-View event, with the main act the eight-round exhibition between long-retired legends Mike Tyson (50-6, 44KOs) and Roy Jones (66-9, 47KOs), which ended in an unofficial draw.

Mayweather-Juuko was an undercard of Oscar De La Hoya vs. Oba Carr, which the former won by TKO in the 11th round.

After losing the fight for the North American Boxing Federation Junior Super Feather Title in April 28, 2018, Segawa, who trains with Urban Boxing in Maryland, but under no promotional company saw this as a redemptive title shot.

Now, it’s Ortiz, who climbed from 76th to 44th in 2,320 lightweights in the world rankings, whose chances for a world title look brighter, with the pandemic delays his only worry.

Meanwhile, Segawa, who fell from 67th to 100th, “shall wait for another golden opportunity,” as he said before the match.

CURRENT WORLD LIGHTWEIGHT RANKINGS

SEGAWA: 100/ 2,319

ORTIZ: 44/2,319



