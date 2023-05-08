Segawa stops Lopez in 10th round to win WBC title

Resolutions are always forged forward for those who aim at certain goals. The year's resolutions are a popular way for people to make positive changes in their lives. And it's something people have been doing for perhaps longer than you think.

For Sula Segawa, two major goals highlighted his resolutions for this year. One, which was attained Saturday night was winning a WBC title. Becoming his own manager and also starting a promotional company are the other resolutions as the promise-filled featherweight Ugandan talent flips 2023.

Ssegawa featured in a 10-round main fight where he successfully challenged USA national Misael Lopez Gonzales for a featherweight vacant WBC USA title at DC’s Entertainment & Sports Arena.

The former Ugandan Olympian fighting out of Urban Boxing Gym, Silver Springs, Maryland USA dominated every round with sheer precision, giving less advantage to the 27 year old tough Lopez.

Segawa may have had a hicap in his second most previous title fight against Cobia Breedy that was ruled a no contest, but the 5' 8" Southpaw produced a stunning performance Saturday night exhibiting electrifying hand speed, tactical ring movement and power.

His continous body shots made Lopez's 3 minutes for each round a nightmare and the Mexican national by birth had to scumb in the 10th round following a beautiful double jab and escorted by a powerful straight right punch that sent him to the canvas.

Segawa, the featherweight dyanmo strolled around the ring with an exaggerated swagger as the ref counted for Lopez but the orthodox boxer failed to countinue.