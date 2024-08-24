Serunjogi stops Egyptian Boloshy to clinch ABU continental title

John Serunjogi, aka JST, was ready to go the entire 12 rounds but only needed eight to clinch the vacant African Boxing Union Super Middleweight title after stopping Egypt’s Ahmed Boloshy at BMK House parking lot in Kampala on Friday night.

Serunjogi was not perfect but was committed, and seized his greatest career moment with arguably one of his best performances ever. He didn’t have to do many things, though. He just had to know his strength, the opponent’s weakness and capitalise on that.

With his height and reach advantage, he rocked Boloshy’s head with an effective and consistent jab, an occasional right hook and a left uppercut to the chin to dominate the first five rounds.

Ugandan boxers have a weird mentality that they must win from home, even if they do enough. But Seru, as his fans prefer calling him, wanted an outright victory and earned it.

Many say Serunjogi talks bigger than he does. Some call him a coward. And in the attempt to prove ‘haters’ wrong, he gets exposed. He tried to engage in close combat with Boloshy, and the stocky Egyptian loved it. He was more dangerous, shooting at terrific speed and power. Serunjogi felt the impact of those bombshells, though he was lucky none caught his unguarded chin.

Sserunjogi kept the Egyptian at bay.

It was a wrong button all his fans and trainer Latif Walugembe prayed he never touches again. In the eighth round, Boloshy attempted a left hand from a distance, leaving his right jaw open. Seru countered with a terrific left hook, sending Boloshy to the canvas.

The Egyptian beat the ref’s count but Seru pounced like a predator sniffing blood. He took Boloshy against the ropes, showered his head with countless blows. Tanzania referee John Chaggu was close and stopped the punishment, sparking wild jubilations from Seru and the already interested home crowd for the technical knockout.

“I am so delighted about this moment, I thank my promoter, my fans, my coach and everyone who supported me throughout this journey. Mr President, now I want the WBC title,” said an elated Serunjogi after receiving his belt and medals from ABU president Houcine Houchi and his deputy Peter Ngatane.

“Boloshy was stronger and his punches made me lose some balance but I contained him because I trained well,” Serunjogi admitted to the press. “But he also felt my power. Actually, he had earlier showed signs of defeat, but in professional boxing, you don’t just rush to pounce.”

After improving his record to 14 wins, two losses, Serunjogi added: “I haven’t won by mistake. And this is just the beginning of my career.”

This was Boloshy’s second defeat since his debut loss against Franck Atangana in June 2023. He has seven wins.

RESULTS ON NARA FIGHTCARD

John Serunjogi def. Ahmed Boloshy, TKO RD 8

Merlin Tamba def. Abdul Njego, KO RD 1

Kamada Ntege def. Ibrahim Bisso, UD

Jjunju Power def. Joshua Nyanzi, UD

Bob Turyatemba def. Michaeal Lukyamuzi, KO RD 2