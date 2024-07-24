Showbiz king Raskara back in style

This time his ring walk wasn’t as colourful as usual. Perhaps, Paul Raskara feared to make more unflattering news of ‘King Raskara dethroned.’ Just a couple of humble traditional dancers led him to the ring. But Raskara turned out to be the star of the night at the Uganda Boxing Champions League Week Five.

He was a far better fighter than we have known in his last three fights—including two knockout defeats last season. He showed no respect for Eddie Kimera, a mature, much more experienced southpaw with power, endurance, and a granite jaw.

But all these attributes that could have given us a tense action-packed light welterweight five-rounder were neutralised by a younger fighter keen to win while entertaining his loyal loud crowd that chanted throughout on the right side of the packed-to-rafters Lugogo Indoor Arena.

Unlike most inexperienced fighters, Raskara did not show much obsession for Kimera’s head. He simply threw anything anywhere, landing many shots to the body and the head, thanks to some good combinations.

By the end of the first stanza, it was clear Kimera hadn’t done enough. And in the second stanza, Raskara came out blazing from his red corner, rocking with Kimera with some tough and rapid shots. Kimera tried to respond with a couple of left hooks. But Raskara pinned him near the blue corner and gave him a tough 1-2-3, including that right uppercut that nearly took off his head. The referee counted eight.

Huhu Baate (red) against Sande Simon.

Kimera seemingly asked why. Pretending to be unhurt. But when they boxed again, Kimera was back in the blue corner, conceding too much without response. Referee Jimmy Ssekimpi waved “fight over.”

Raskara, the king of showbiz, mounted the ropes—I heard it’s illegal in nonprofessional boxing—spitted his gumshield and slapped it leftwards like a volleyball player spiking a ball.

Then he fell flat on his back. Signs of relief. He wasn't at his best. But this was a big upset, in emphatic style. These are things that define boxing.

Meanwhile, 2022 Africa Confederation Boxing bronze medallist Jonah Kyobe, once again wasted another comeback chance by losing a split decision to the unheralded Frank Mawanda in the main fight.

Kyobe looked to have won the first two rounds, but lost control in the third and Mawanda, fighting as a southpaw, caught him with hard left hands that sent him to the ropes. Surprisingly, the referee did not count on any of the occasions when Kyobe was only saved by the ropes.

Mawanda continued his recovery in the fourth round, and the fifth, Kyobe’s chance to reassert his authority, was a 50-50 affair. Mawanda won the featherweight duel 4-1.

Uganda Boxing Champions League

Week Five - Select results

Nuhu Batte 5:0 Simon Sande, Elite 67kg

John Semugaire RSC-Disq. Arafat Sembatya, Elite 75kgs

Charles Ayebare 5:0 Yusuf Sentamu, Juniors 66kgs

Imran Kayemba 5:0 Reagan Musaazi, Juniors 46kgs

Ali Nsubuga RSC-2 Omar Muhaymuni, Juniors 48kgs