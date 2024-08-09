Ssegawa set for WBC silver title defence

USA. No one knows freedom like those who have lost it. No-one knows defeat like those who have suffered it. Likewise, no one knows victory like those who have tasted it.

Sula Ssegawa (17-4-1) has gone through all these three stages and while talking to this reporter, he said he prefers the latter.

The reigning WBC silver featherweight champion is ready to step back in the ring and defend his title barely three months after his victory.

Ssegawa has displayed some exquisite boxing recently, looks like a transformed boxer. His skill level saw him register a 96-94, 98-92 and 97-93 unanimous decision against Ruben Villa last month before being crowned WBC's Silver featherweight champion in Las Vegas.

"When they offered me that fight, it was like a set up. They looked at my record and obviously thought I was a lowly boxer who would be beaten. They were shocked after ten rounds," Ssegawa said.

The 33-year old southpaw Ugandan boxer who resides in Washington DC, USA got only three days to celebrate his new title before returning to the gym for fine-tuning ahead of his title defense against another tough challenger, Bruce Carrington. The young American (22 years) is yet to lose a fight in 12 contests. He is a good prospect for Top Rank promotions.

"Top Rank got shocked when I took the title last month. They can't believe I defeated their boxer. I think it's the reason they have returned with another offer," he said.

The three title champion's sophistication and talent is attracting big time or renowned promotional companies for fights.

"I have had offers from PBC, DAZN but I decided to take the Top Ranks because I have history with them to prove to them. And also, their fights are always live on ESPN," Ssegawa noted.

WBC Silver?

The World Boxing Council (WBC) was established in 1963 and, since then, owning a WBC belt has been the primary goal of many professional boxers.

When champions are interviewed, they often talk about their childhood dreams of being awarded a WBC belt. There have been over 2000 WBC World Championship fights since the 1960s.

The WBC has four titles for each division: The Diamond belt, the Silver belt, the Eternal belt, and the regular belt.

The Diamond belt is typically awarded to the winner of historic fights. Silver is considered a secondary belt. The Eternal belt is for fighters who retired undefeated.

In 2009 Manny Pacquiao who won his sixth world title (in 5 different divisions) via a 12th-round technical knockout (TKO) over Miguel Cotto at welterweight fight in Las Vegas was awarded a Diamond belt.

Other notable holders include Bernard Hopkins, Floyd Mayweather, Mikey Garcia among others. The title can also be vacated due to a fighter’s long-term absence or retirement from boxing.

The “Silver” world title belt was created in 2010 and Justin Savi was the first to win it on 16 April 2010. A boxer holding the Silver title cannot inherit the full title vacated by the champion.

The WBC recognises Interim and Silver champions, as well as Interim Silver champions. Jiselle Salandy was awarded the Eternal title for defending the WBC female super welterweight title five times before she died in January 2009.

On December 12, 2016, Vitali Klitschko was recognized as “Eternal Champion”, due to having ten successful WBC heavyweight title defenses during his career before retirement in 2013 – he has never been knocked down during his career.

Ssegawa Vs Carrington, New York, USA

Division: Feather

Record: 17 (6KO's)-4-1

Titles: NBA featherweight champion, WBC USA featherweight champion, WBC Silver feather

Bouts: 23

Rounds: 156

KOs: 35.29%

Career: 2013-2024

Debut: 2013-04-21

Sex: Male

Age: 32

Nationality: Uganda

Stance: Southpaw

Height: 5ft 8in

Reach: 69″