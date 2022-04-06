Ssemuju dreams of big titles in Vegas

“I have always told you that fighting here [since amateur level] is a springboard for my big ambitions of vying for those big international belts,” said the boxer, who boasts as the Animal.

“My dream is to fight in Las Vegas in the near future and challenge those big-name fighters.”

After a fairly successful first event 12 Sports Rounds Promotions’ Stephen Ssembuya seems to be reading his fighters’ minds.

“We have three more fight events before the end of the year,” Ssembuya said. “We want to produce a world champion so we promise to give a platform to any boxer who feels they are really good.”

He added: “We had requests from Namibia, Zambia, South Africa of guys who wanted to fight in this event…but it was on short notice.