Ssemuju dreams of big titles in Vegas
What you need to know:
- Ssemuju defeated Hamza Latigo by unanimous decision in a classic six-rounder that showcased skill, will and power at the Phillip Omondi Stadium, Lugogo in the wee hours of Saturday.
After an impressive entry into professional boxing, 2019 African Games silver medallist David Ssemuju dreams of fighting for big titles in Las Vegas.
The light middleweight contest was the co-main event on the historic night when Ssemuju, Musa Shadir Bwogi and Catherine Nanziri—Uganda’s boxers at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics joined the paid ranks.
After the emphatic victory, Ssemuju is more energised to dream big.
“I have always told you that fighting here [since amateur level] is a springboard for my big ambitions of vying for those big international belts,” said the boxer, who boasts as the Animal.
“My dream is to fight in Las Vegas in the near future and challenge those big-name fighters.”
After a fairly successful first event 12 Sports Rounds Promotions’ Stephen Ssembuya seems to be reading his fighters’ minds.
“We have three more fight events before the end of the year,” Ssembuya said. “We want to produce a world champion so we promise to give a platform to any boxer who feels they are really good.”
He added: “We had requests from Namibia, Zambia, South Africa of guys who wanted to fight in this event…but it was on short notice.
“But by December our boxers shall be fighting opponents from America, Europe.”
On overpowering a boxer nearly five kilograms heavier and inches taller, Ssemuju said: “I‘m the Animal and I fight like an animal. He was much heavier than me but whenever I enter the ring size doesn’t matter to me.”