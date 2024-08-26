Talking points as Seru becomes African champ

John Serunjogi, aka JST, did not need the entire 12 rounds to win the vacant African Boxing Union Super Middleweight title after stopping Egypt’s Ahmed Boloshy at BMK House parking lot in Kampala on Friday night.

Serunjogi seized his greatest career moment with arguably his best ring show ever. Many had feared for him against a very athletic Boloshy, but Serunjogi used his height and reach advantage, to rock Boloshy’s head with an effective and consistent jab, an occasional right hook and a left uppercut to the chin to dominate the first six rounds.

Boloshy wasn’t so foreign to Ugandan boxing. His third professional victory was against Tanzanian Said Mbelwa at New Obligato in Kampala in August 2023 and his fourth was a technical knockout of Ugandan Bast Mutyaba in Abu Dhabi two months later. But Serunjogi proved a different proposition.

Under the pressure to impress doubters, Serunjogi engaged in close combat but the stocky Boloshy was dangerous in such moments. He shot at terrific speed and power and Seru, like most his fans call him, admitted to losing balance. And had any of those bombshells, caught his open chin, perhaps it would have been a different story.

In the eighth round, Boloshy attempted a left hand from a distance, leaving his right jaw open. Seru countered with a terrific left hook, sending Boloshy to the canvas.

Boloshy rose, and Seru immediately pounced, baying for blood. He took him against the ropes, thumped his head with countless blows. Tanzanian referee John Chaggu waved ‘fight over,’ sparking wild jubilations from Seru and the already interested home crowd for the technical knockout. His trainer Latif Walugembe was relieved.

It reminded me of how Lennox Lewis’s dominant jab destroyed Mike Tyson before knocking him out in the seventh round in 2002. Only that Boloshy did not suffer cuts above his eyes like Tyson.

After improving his record to 14 wins, two losses, Serunjogi said “This is just the beginning of my career.”

Boloshy conceded his second loss amid seven wins since his debut in June 2023.

Time keeping

ABU president Houcine Houichi had strongly warned Ugandan promoters against trans-night boxing events and vowed to cancel the continental title shot if it does not start by 11pm. He was ringside to ensure everything runs as it should, not the usual pedestrian way.

Granted, there were unnecessary and annoying dressing room delays and Houichi and his deputy Peter Ngatane were wondered what takes a professional boxer too long to show up in the ring when he is being called up. But the six-bout event by Nara Promotions started at 7pm and ended before midnight—an unusual occurrence in Uganda’s professional boxing currently.

Ahmed Boloshy could not take it anymore.

Towards 8pm, the vibe was low, with most plastic seats empty. But sooner than later, every seat was occupied as the rest chose to stand, moreover at a new venue. This defeated promoters’ excuse of delaying events purportedly waiting for fans.

Uhuru-Muhangi reunion

The division between the two heads leading Ugandan boxing may soon end after Salim Uhuru, who leads professional boxing, and Moses Muhangi, who leads the amateur wing sharing light moments at the same event.

First, was at the ABU dinner at Hotel Africana and at the boxing night on Friday night. The two freely smiled for cameras. Both belong to the ruling NRM but on boxing matters they belonged to different corners, often dismissive of each other. Now their unity looks inevitable due to the new sports law that requires every sport to be governed by one federation.

RESULTS ON NARA FIGHT CARD

John Serunjogi def. Ahmed Boloshy, TKO RD 8

Merlin Tamba def. Abdul Njego, KO RD 1

Kamada Ntege def. Ibrahim Bisso, UD

Jjunju Power def. Joshua Nyanzi, UD

Bob Turyatemba def. Michael Lukyamuzi, KO RD 2