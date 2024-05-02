Talking points from the National Open Boxing Championship

The National Open Boxing Championship usually happened in April, instead of happening much earlier in say February or March, as was the case last year.

Nevertheless, the event that spanned five days, including the finale at the Lugogo Indoor Arena on Saturday, generated debate in several aspects, like the not-so huge turn up, the best female boxer, the judges' competence in decision making, among others. More in detail below.

Kibira, what next?



Few realise that until last week Owen Kibira had never featured in the National Open Boxing Championship.

The boy from Kyengera Boxing Club broke through the national team in early 2021 when he was summoned to be a sparring partner for the Tokyo-bound Olympians in Lugogo.



The following year, he made his international debut at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. A month later, he was in Maputo for the 2022 Africa Boxing Championship, where he reached the quarterfinals.



But a month after another quarterfinal loss in the African Games in Accra, Ghana, Kibira, the 2023 welterweight league champion, walked backward into the future by featuring in the National Open, after switching to light middleweight.



But now Kibira’s fate in amateur boxing looks bleak after a controversial loss to Nerrick Tumusiime in the Open final. His angered coach Juma Nsubuga threatened to take the boy into paid ranks, claiming “there’s a deliberate plan to fail him.”

Lukaga Boxing club celebrate after winning the 2024 Uganda Open Boxing Championship at Lugogo. PHOTOS/JOHN BATANUDDE

Kemisi, Raskar decline



Ibrahim Kemisi was unbeaten in Seasons One and Two, and was easily one of the boxers with the biggest following. In fact, he was the most supported boxer in the youth category.

But when Kemisi changed age and weight category, he was stripped of his status as bantamweight champion of the league.

To bounce back into the league, he had to reach the finals of the National Open, the default qualifier for the league. He failed the test, losing to ….in the semifinals. His mother created a scene, remonstrating the referee’s decision. But it changed nothing.

Kemisi was out. Yet even before all this, the boy from Kibuli was on a decline. He looked scrappy in fights, even when he won. He needs guidance to fight well, if his dreams transcend Lugogo.

Same thing with Raskara. Since edging Innocent Amoko in the light welterweight final of the 2023 National Open, Raskara has never been the same hard-fighting fast-shooter.

He lost both his league fights by knockouts—against Amoko and former Bombers captain Joshua Tukamuhebwa—moreover showing virtually no resistance.

All these humiliating defeats are preceded by pompous ring walks, with huge crowds. Of course crowds are good for business, but don’t they make more sense when they are matched with good performance?

Relegated to the Open, Raskara squeezed his way to the final and he fought ugly against Jaffer Onen, clenching, pushing, running, wrestling but it was Onen who was deducted two points for similar offenses, eventually losing the fight.

This time, Raskara’s ring entry was modest. But whenever he attempted to work his fans in the red corner, he was caught in awkward situations. He needs a better game plan to stage a good show. Otherwise...

Cobap, East Coast, UPDF



Something unusual happened in Lugogo. Even the neutrals celebrated Cobap's victory in the Elites' category, stopping Lukanga from dominating all age categories as they did at the National Novices and Intermediates.

However, few realised the surprises in the Juniors and Youth categories. Cobap, who also finished second overall behind Lukanga, seemed to be the second most balanced club in all the three categories: before claiming the Elites' trophy, they were second in the Juniors and third in the Youths'.

Cobap Boxing club with the overall elite boxing trophy.

But other giant clubs improved in one category and lost in the other, while others lost on all fronts. UPDF, an army side, for instance, surprised us by fielding a Juniors' team (ages 15, 16) that fetched 13 points to finish third, their Elites' team finished just one point behind champions Cobap, but their Youths team flopped in 23 position, with no points at all.

Another big concern is Eastcoast, one of the clubs famed for nurturing talent over the last 20 years. This time, though they finished fourth in the Elites' category with 22 points, they finished 14th in the Juniors' and Youths' categories with a combined two points.

Could this be an effect of their collaboration with the better funded KCCA, who finished above them in both underage categories?

National Open Standings



Elites: Cobap 32 points, UPDF 31, Lukanga 22, East Coast 22

Youths: Lukanga 52, Sparks 18, Cobap 13, Zebra 11

Juniors: Lukanga 47, Cobap 19, UPDF 13, Sparks 9

Girls: Lukanga 31, UPDF 16, Arua 12, Univ. of Pain 10

Overall: Lukanga 121, Cobap, 59, UPDF 44, Sparks 36

Best female boxer: Grace Nankinga (University of Pain)

Best male boxer: Harold Mukuye (UPDF)

Best coach: Warren Nsubuga