Thrillers to greet Muhangi at Champions League

Moses Muhangi’s release from Luzira Prison was a matter of when, not if. But no doubt, his entry into the MTN Arena-Lugogo for the Uganda Boxing Champions League Match Day Three on Saturday will not be ordinary.

Match Day Two happened on his third night in Luzira, his fifth in jail since he was detained at the Central Police Station on charges of forgery and falsification when accounting for government funds to Uganda Boxing Federation.

A number of boxers, youths and elites, men and women and coaches filled Nakawa Magistrate’s Court during Muhangi’s bail application on Wednesday and waited for hours to celebrate his release.

Many walked, shouting, whistling, and punching pads in the middle of the road, as Muhangi strolled to Lugogo, first in a Mercedes Benz ML 350, then in a Toyota Super Custom in an open roof. But those due to fight tomorrow did not attend. Perhaps, they were in the final touches, preparing the best show for the boss on his return to the arena.

Action

King of showbiz Lawrence Kayiwa of Kira Boxing Club will make his first appearance in Season Two of the league against Lukanga’s Sadat Kilwana.

Kayiwa’s coach predicted an easy win, “perhaps a knockout in the second round,” but the main fight of the night might turn out a surprise if Kayiwa and his corner do not stop this complacency.

Kayiwa bitterly quit the league, after being left out of the national team that boxed at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Now he must prove his worth for big things in a division that also includes his light heavyweight nemesis Idris Mukiibi.

Mubiru vs. Mbaziira

Before that Derrick Mubiru of Cobap will take on newcomer Elifaz Mbaziira in a potential featherweight thriller.

Like Kayiwa, Mubiri is nursing a broken heart after seeing his tormentor Jonah Kyobe enjoy international limelight—even winning bronze at the African Championships in Maputo last year.

This year, Mubiru must redeem his dream of emulating his father Martin Mubiru, who won bronze at the 2006 Commonwealth Games.

He must be dominant against Mbaziira, a rookie. But he must avoid mistakes against the boy who lost the 2023 National Open final to Khasim Mulungi, the tournament’s best boxer.

Jaffar Onen was among that squad that won two medals at the 2018 World Youth Championship in Casablanca, Morocco. But he is a promising star who has not achieved much.

Like most East Coast boxers, he started the game at a very young age, and he is technically more skilled but Julius Kaddu of Katabi Boxing Club is a hard puncher, hardened by facing opponents deemed superior. Onen won their last meeting in August 2022. But an upset in this rematch is possible.

Muhangi was granted a cash bail of Shs2m. His case will be heard on July 20. For now, it’s ring time.

UGANDA BOXING FEDERATION CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

ELITE BOUTS

WOMEN’S FEATHERWEIGHT

Phiona Kansiime (Univ. of Pain) vs Joyce Kugonza (UPDF)

HEAVYWEIGHT

Emmanuel Tabule (Sparks) vs James Baraka (Lukanga)

LIGHTWEIGHT

Jaffar Onen (East Coast) vs Julius Kaddu (Katabi)

FEATHERWEIGHT

Derrick Mubiru (Cobap) vs Elifaz Mbaziira (Nakawa)

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT