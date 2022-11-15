Trainer lauds Masembe as humble, intelligent

Though not signed under any promotions company, featherweight boxer Isaac Masembe is on course to have three fights by year end, thanks to his conduct and focus, his trainer Ismail Ssemakula said.

Masembe had a brief debut, stopping Hassan Musuuza in barely two minutes on the undercard of Gloves & Glory Promotions’ first professional night, at the MTN Arena-Lugogo October 1.

Immediately, the 2019 African Games silver medallist resumed training for his second pro fight under another promotions company, A & B, where he will face veteran Ben Sajjabbi in a six-round super featherweight contest on November 26 at New Obligato. And on Boxing Day, Masembe could seal it with his third fight on the night former world champion Kassim Ouma will host Kenyan Rayton Okwiri under 12 Sports Rounds Promotions at the Cricket Oval, Lugogo.

“Turning pro was urgent for me but I didn’t want to commit myself under any promoter, as yet. But I’m lucky that promoters have welcomed me and I think I will hit my immediate target of three bouts this year,” Masembe told Daily Monitor recently.

But his trainer thinks it’s more than just luck. “Masembe is a very focused and intelligent boy. He is a quick learner, a good listener and respects everyone,” Ssemakula told us.

“I’m happy working with him and he gets along well with different promoters. And if he keeps that up, I guess his future is bright.”

Sajjabi has won five fights, lost as many and drawn one but he has accumulated an enviable 45 rounds of pro boxing. Masembe is yet to finish one round. To bridge that experience gap, Ssemakula takes him through 12 rounds of mitt work and bag work four evenings every week.

“We want to improve his endurance especially against more experienced opponents,” said Ssemakula, who lost both his pro bouts while based in Dubai, but commands respect from his growing number of trainees.



TITLE SHOTS, NOVEMBER 26, NEW OBLIGATO

Stanley Mugerwa vs Juma Waiswa

Frank Kiwalabye vs Idrisa Feruzi [TZ]

Catherine Nanziri vs Nicholine Achieng [KEN]

SELECT UNDERCARDS

Isaac Masembe vs Ben Sajjabi

Joshua Male vs Samuel Suubi