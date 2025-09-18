Tribute to John Munduga: The man, the myth, the legend 

The sports desk at Daily Monitor is normally the best around the country. Let's go back a decade ago.

Imagine having Mark Namanya, Sande Bashaija, Innocent Ndawula, Fred Musisi Kiyingi, Ismail Dhakaba Kigongo, Andrew Mwanguhya, Clive Kyazze, Elvis Senono sit in the same room on a daily basis.

Then slightly below them was the next crop in the form of Darren Allan Kyeyune, Makhtum Muziransa, Deus Bugembe, Abdulnasser Ssemugabi (this one wasn't really young, but had just landed his first ever job in a newsroom).

This was a desk stocked on talent, hard work and a nose for great stories. The floor which housed the sports desk on the old block always buzzed with countless stories. Usually told in a noisy environment full of life, vibe and camaraderie rarely seen in many workplaces.

It's actually such “biboozi” that sometimes gave birth to blockbuster stories in the newspaper. A good example is Bugembe telling us about a kid called Ivan Magomu that left even the less interested person in rugby raise their ear to listen.

Magomu had blazed the trail in schools rugby, having ruled at the major schools (and sworn rivals) Namilyango, St. Mary's Kisubi and Hanna International.

On hearing the story, Namanya, the sports editor and a Ngonian, immediately ordered Bugembe: “I don't know anything about that Magomu boy but I have been following your noise. Now, all the noise you have made about him, I want it written in a story...”

What followed was a well-written piece. Later, Bugembe would literally "carry" all of us to Kyadondo to watch Magomu play for the Baby Cranes (U-19 national team). And true to word, we all returned to Namuwongo singing the boy's name.





Enter John Munduga

From my experience as a footballer and growing up serving as a ball boy in SC Villa and Uganda Cranes camps in the late '90s to mid-2000s, I lived through countless stories.

Namanya took me on task to document stories under the special projects program. He sent me to Charles Bichachi's office to have a thorough discussion. Bichachi, in his typical soft-spoken tone, welcomed the idea and we drafted a budget. I was going to traverse different areas looking for Uganda's former sporting stars and shed a light on their current lives. I focused majorly on those on lean times. “Glory Days Gone” is what we titled the project.





Because football and boxing had dominated the golden times in Uganda's sporting history in the 1970s, boxers and footballers dominated my list.

That's how John Munduga came in. While interviewing Peter Grace Sseruwagi, Uganda's most successful boxing coach (95 gold, 75 silver and 54 bronze medals in various international tournaments), I asked him about the best boxers he had mentored.

Of course, the likes of Ayub Kalule, Cornelius "Boza" Edwards, John "The Beast" Mugabi all came effortlessly off the old man's tongue. Easily the most decorated of the lot.

I probed further. “Who is the most naturally talented boxer you ever worked with/coached?" I asked.

Sseruwagi instantly dropped the name Munduga. “The three Johns. John Munduga, John Mugabi and John Siryakibbe. In terms of natural talent, I think Munduga ranks top. He had a brain to grasp whatever you told him and put it into practice,” he said.

To be honest, I was hearing the name Munduga for the very first time. I asked Sseruwagi if he knew Munduga's whereabouts.

“He fought in the UK and Germany and America. I don't know if he's still alive. Probably dead,” Sseruwagi added.





Not dead. Alive in Naguru

After like three months, I was having a chat with my friend Mark Norman Lumago. He comes from Naguru, where all those aforementioned boxers hailed from. Lumago and I talk sports, politics and anything in between for hours.

Somehow, I found myself mentioning the name Munduga and what Sseruwagi had told me about him. Lumago's eyes lit up and he told me something that changed everything: “John Munduga is my uncle. He is not dead. He is alive in Naguru. Find time and I'll take you there,” said Lumago.

We arranged and this is when I got to know the whole picture. Moses Lumago (RIP), father to Norman Lumago and a former national team boxer, was Munduga's brother. What a small world!

Now, my story was getting all its dots connected.

One Saturday morning I went to Naguru to meet Munduga. His nephew, Norman Lumago, was my lead. I found Munduga in a rundown structure, flanked by his brother, John Phillip Mukii. Whereas Mukii was bubbly and talkative, Munduga seemed the opposite. He came across as a man resigned to his fate. His boxing glory days hadn't come off to prepare a good future for him. A man of a few words, Munduga just took me through his days as a kid who loved football but later chose boxing as a 12-year-old kid, and went on to beat everyone until his time in the national team, and later, professional days.

In-between, he boxed for and captained The Bombers in a number of high profile tournaments like the All Africa Games, Thailand King's Cup, Commonwealth Games and famously the 1980 Olympics where his namesake Mugabi won silver.





Prior to that, Munduga’s journey had been a rollercoaster ride. Starting out in 1972 as a 12-year-old in the Junior Championships, where he bagged gold, Munduga went on to win the School Championships in 1973-1975, Inter Cities in 1976, plus the Novices in 1977 and Intermediates in 1978.

Later that year, he was fast-tracked to the National Opens, where he won bronze. The year 1978 was only getting better. He earned his first flight overseas, representing Uganda in the King’s Cup in Thailand, where he won bronze. He finished in fourth place in the All Africa Games, followed by defending his gold in the Inter Cities in Nairobi.

July-September saw the team touring Europe and Munduga won gold in the Trybuna Ludu in Poland, where he was voted the best young boxer at the tourney, which he defended in 1979 plus a third consecutive Inter Cities in Kampala.





Going into the 1980 Olympics as a 19-year-old Light Welterweight, Munduga was held in high regard, and thus appointed Team Captain. Unfortunately, he lost in the second preliminary game, falling to a knockout from Iraqi Farouk Chanchoun Jawad.





Pro career

In 1981, Munduga started his pro career in Germany, registering 13 wins in all his fights in Germany. He later relocated to the US to join Mugabi and went on to win the next 11 bouts. A run of 24 wins, no loss and 18 Knockouts until he faced American Mark Breland at Sands Casino Hotel, Atlantic City in June 1986. Breland was not your ordinary boxer. He had won had won Olympic gold at the 1984 games, a world amateur champion and American Gloves champion.

Breland was the real deal, having his photos plastered all over the American boxing platforms. On their fight, big names like Muhammad Ali, Sugar Ray Leonard, Mike Tyson and reverend Jesse Jackson all attended. Breland proved a handful for Munduga. He told me he suffered a solid punch to the neck, which threw him down to lose the fight in the sixth round.





After that, he was never the same boxer. He became disillusioned and lost four of his last five fights. Never to recover again. He went back to Europe but couldn't find his footing again. He came back to Uganda and started coaching and discovering young talented boxers like Jolly Katongole (RIP) and former world champion Sharif Bogere.

Munduga was never going to open up a lot about what brought his world crashing down, landing into the backwaters of Naguru. And I respected his choice. But one thing was for sure; he had really lost his fight with life and poverty was visible around him. Like many before and after him, Munduga can be put in a group of our former sports stars who lost their way around life and didn't get a system to rehabilitate them. Because there is no such arrangement in Uganda, many find themselves fighting a losing battle against all odds.

Eleven years after I met him, last week, Munduga breathed his last, at the age of 64.

A short WhatsApp message from Lumago found me at my small farm. "Uncle John passed on yesterday," is all it read. As I read it, I remembered many things about the man that I didn't get to know deep about because he only wanted to let out just a little. But, for some reason, I liked him because as Sseruwagi told me, “he was a beautiful but unlucky” boxer because as a John, he lived in the shadows of his more famous and pompous namesake, Mugabi.

A true legend in sense of the word, a myth because of the way he lived the hard life in Naguru without too much pomp that many from his times want to be associated with. With a professional record of 30 fights, 25 wins (18 Kos) and five losses, Munduga is one that we left slip through our fingers.