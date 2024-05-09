Two months later: Where are the missing Bombers?

It has been over 70 days since four boxers and their two coaches left Uganda for the 1st World Olympic Qualifiers in Busto Arsizio, Italy in late February. But after another futile hunt for a ticket to the Paris 2024 Olympics, only the coaches and two boxers returned.

Bombers captain Joshua Tukamuhebwa, Uganda's best performer in Italy, and Yusuf Nkobeza, who lost in his first bout, went missing. To date, no one officially tells where they are.

The two boxers were among the three Ugandans slated for a semi-professional boxing night in Russia on March 23. Twaibu Mayanja, the head coach in Italy, told Daily Monitor that the missing duo are in a training camp ahead of the event in Russia. And Tukamuhebwa was seen sparring with his former gymmate Fazil Juma Kaggwa, who is based in the Netherlands. But at the event, only Sabbath Zikama, who travelled with coach Abdul Tebazaalwa from Uganda, showed up.

This amplified the rumours that Tukamuhebwa and Nkobeza are up to something. Then Uganda Boxing Federation (UBF) president Moses Muhangi claimed that the boxers' visas were still valid likewise their stay in Europe.

But our investigation revealed that the visas were valid for only one month: from February 29 to March 29, 2024.

Who is answerable?

Muhangi also rightly deflected the responsibility. "You'all know that UBF was not in charge of that team and trip," he said referring to the fact that the team was organised by the Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) and the National Council of Sports (NCS).

But the NCS and UOC act noncommittal about the matter. In 2017 the NCS even engaged the police CID to investigate the UBF over the three boxers who disappeared in Germany during the World Boxing Championship in Hamburg. Why didn't we see that happen today?



NCS general secretary Bernard Ogwel said he has not yet received a report. "I think you can contact UOC who are directly responsible for organising the trip," he told us. But UOC president Donald Rukare, whom we contacted weeks back, just ignored our messages.

No answers yet

"Why does it make news when boxers disappear?" Muhangi wondered. "Many Ugandans across the sports spectrum and in different non-sports fields disappear on trips abroad. But the media ignores that. By the way, if you insist on reporting only boxers, you may make it hard for boxers to get visas in the future."

Before the first season of the Uganda Boxing Champions League in late 2021, Muhangi made it mandatory for boxers to sign contracts and codes of conduct to tie them to Top Boy Promotions, the league managing company. That would also check the random defections to professional boxing. But these contracts seem ineffective, especially in case the defections are outside Uganda, where they would have fetched Muhangi and co. some good money if those elite boxers join legit promotion companies abroad.

What's more, the defections rob Uganda of the finest boxers, forcing the federation to look for substitutes.

For instance, Tukamuhebwa has garnered an enviable experience of 10 fights in five international events since the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in July 2022. No, he is no longer a Bomber.

Muhangi quickly addressed the gist of the matter. "As a federation we lose out on talent we invested in a lot. But we have nothing much to avoid. Because if the livelihoods of our boxers don't improve it remains a big temptation for them to seek greener pastures. This is why the government should listen to us when we ask for better funding; to help the youths live better lives."

On the advent of the Champions League, Muhangi promised better opportunities for boxers. It was the same time he reportedly signed a deal with Probellum, a new promotion that would close shop due to its connections with drug dealer Daniel Kinahan.