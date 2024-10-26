UBF ring-fences corporate boxing

After a successful debut of corporate boxing on October 12, the Uganda Boxing Federation (UBF) has assumed the sanctioning rights of this potentially lucrative enterprise.

“No one is allowed to organise corporate boxing without the mandate of the federation,” UBF president Moses Muhangi announced during the launch of the first female corporate bout—between Fauzia Nakiboneka and Laura Ndagire at Paradise Fitness City Gym & Spa on Acacia Mall.

The Ebonies drama queens, who intensified training at Paradise Gym, will bring theatre fans to Lugogo Indoor Arena on November 9.

Naguru-based Eastcoast Boxing Club was the first to organise white-collar boxing about five years ago, while the Uganda Professional Boxing Commission (UPBC) recently sanctioned a bout between TikTokers Dr Cephco and Mikey Seems 2 Funny.

But Muhangi decreed that Top Boy Promotions won the exclusive rights to organise corporate boxing after two and a half successful seasons of the Uganda Champions League. He added that UBF derives its mandate over boxing management from the National Sports Act 2023. It’s, however, still unclear when the law will fully be operational.

“And I think we must regulate whoever will get involved in boxing. We’re not stopping anyone [from doing corporate boxing]. We can’t organise boxing in the whole country. But come and seek the federation’s mandate, so that we can discuss the standards we want you to fulfill.”

Reason? “When you organise a match in Masaka and someone gets badly injured, people will say ‘boxing is a bad sport.’ It damages our reputation. That’s why we want to ensure that you have certified personnel like doctors, and ring officials.”

Hussein Babu, the promoters’ representative UPBC, said UBF has no control over individuals who may pick up gloves and fight in any event. “As a promoter, I can even stage bouts between celebs without giving it any name.”

To emphasise safety, Muhangi cited the case of Jordanian boxer Rashed Al-Swaisat, who died 11 days after being knocked out at the Aiba Youth World Championships in Kielce, Poland. He did not recover from a brain surgery.

“We [the ring officials] were arrested as the police investigated the actual cause of his death,” Muhangi said.

And not anyone can do corporate boxing. “We’re looking for people who have status, people who can influence opinion…celebrities, socialites, etc,” Muhangi said.

BRIEFLY

Bout: Fauzia Nakiboneka vs Laura Ndagire

Claim to fame: drama/acting

Date: November 9