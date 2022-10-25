UBF to grace breast cancer awareness dinner

The Uganda Boxing Federation (UBF) has thrown its weight behind yet another humanitarian cause by gracing the Breast Cancer Awareness Dinner at Sheraton Hotel on Wednesday.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month. Studies show that between 2011 and 2015, at least 831 women were diagnosed with breast cancer and the dinner, among other efforts, aims to raise awareness about the disease and prevent its prevalence from exceeding 48 per 100 000 women per year by 2030, as predicted.

While some risk factors like old age, family history of breast or ovarian cancer, having dense breasts, among others are inevitable, people should know that they can do something about the other factors like obesity; physical inactivity; drinking alcohol; reproductive history—like having first pregnancy after age 30, not breastfeeding.

Since 2018, when Moses Muhangi became UBF president, the federation has participated in several social causes like blood donation at the Makindye Military Barracks; Kabaka Birthday Run; MTN Kampala Marathon, the Green Festival and HIV awareness campaigns in partnership with UNAIDS.

“As corporate institution that is UBF, we are proud to associate ourselves with corporate social responsibility activities for the good of our society,” Muhangi told Daily Monitor.

“Engaging in such events also improves our image in society. The people’s perception towards boxing is now better than it was a few years ago.”