Uganda bags five gold medals in Nairobi

Uganda bagged a total of 15 medals, five of which gold, at the Africa Zone III Boxing Championship which ended Friday night in Nairobi.

Nine Ugandans were in the final on Friday at Kasarani Gymnasium in Nairobi with five winning gold, while the four losers settled for silver.

Heavyweight Aziz Ringo, the grandson of former president Idi Amin, was among the heroes. Fatuma Nabikolo and ⁠Emily Nakalema were the heroines. Kasim Murungi edged Kenyan Phoba Kumbo Mwinyi while Farahat ⁠Manirola sealed the day with 4:1 victory over Ndjibu of DR Congo.

⁠Uganda would have bagged more gold had DR Congo not stood in the way. Middleweight Alfred Ojok lost the final to Kinda Wetu; welterweight ⁠Edward Mukwaya lost to Kabengela Ntumba while bantamweight ⁠Samuel Ochen lost to Kolongo Bakora, all of DR Congo’s.

Brenda Muduwa surrendered the women’s light flyweight final to Kenya’s Veronica Mbithe.

Six Ugandans, including 2023 African silver medallist ⁠Erina Namutebi, settled for bronze after losing at the semifinals, while Kato Kazibwe was the only Ugandan who never stepped on the podium.

This is arguably Uganda’s biggest medal haul at a boxing event, never mind the magnitude of the competition. It could also be a timely morale booster for the Bombers ahead of the Islamic Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia next month.

GOLD

1. Fatuma Nabikolo

2. ⁠Emily Nakalema

3. ⁠Aziz Ringo

4. ⁠Kasim Murungi

5. Farahat ⁠Manirola

SILVER

6. ⁠Brenda Muduwa

7. Alfred Ojok

8. ⁠Edward Mukwaya

9. ⁠Samuel Ochen

BRONZE

10. ⁠Erina Namutebi

11. Livingstone⁠ Matovu

12. ⁠ Alex Kanaabi

13. ⁠ Emmanuel Tabule

14. ⁠ Angel Katushabe

15. Jimmy ⁠Adriko