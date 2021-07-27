Uganda out as Bombers’ Olympic dream shattered

By Abdul-Nasser Ssemugabi More by this Author

Uganda Tuesday marked another forgettable Olympic edition in boxing after all the three Bombers were confirmed as eliminated after each lost on their debut.

Bombers captain and Team Uganda’s flag bearer, Musa Shadir Bwogi is the latest victim after losing his Round of 16 welterweight bout 3-1 to Georgia's Eskerkhan Madiev.

It was Shadir’s first fight since he won the olypic ticket in February 2020 and even though Judge One gave him 29-28 and Judge Two scored it 28-28, Shadir’s inactivity in 17 months was evident in a fight where he looked on the receiving end against a very match-fit opponent.

And you cannot fault the three judges for scoring it 30-26 on aggregate for Madiev. The Georgian, now faces veteran Russian Andrei Zamkovoi, who defeated the exciting Zambian Stephen Zimba.

Defeat means Shadir has followed teammate’s David Ssemuju (middleweight) and flyweight Catherine Nanziri, who were eliminated in the Round of 32.

PHOTO: Uganda's Shadiri Bwogi (red) & Georgia's Eskerkhan Madiev fight during their men's WW(63-69kg) round of 16 boxing match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kokugikan Arena on July 27, 2021. All of Uganda's boxers in Tokyo have been eliminated.#MonitorUpdates 📸AFP pic.twitter.com/8ExHXqJwqz — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) July 27, 2021

No Ugandan has won an Olympic bout since Sam Rukundo defeated Puerto Rico’s Alexander de Jesús in the Round of 16 lightweight contest at Athens 2004.

