Uhuru threatens to stop UBF boxing league 

Uganda Professional Boxing Commission (UPBC) president Salim Uhuru has vowed to stop the Champions League organised by Uganda Boxing Federation under the pretext of semi-professional boxing.

In a letter to the Ministry of education and sports dated December 2, Uhuru explained that only UPBC can sanction professional boxing events in Uganda, which makes the Champions League, organised by Top Boy, a UBF agent, “unconstitutional.”

During a press conference at the Kampala central division offices, Uhuru emphasised that Top Boy is a promotion company licensed by UPBC, meaning it has no mandate to organise boxing events that are not sanctioned by UPBC.

“That event won’t happen tomorrow, when it’s not sanctioned by UPBC…watch this space,” he said.

On Tuesday, Probellum, a professional boxing promotion company based in Dubai, announced that it had signed a deal with (UBF).

The long-term partnership, endorsed by UBF President Moses Muhangi, according to a story posted on boxingnews.com, aims to “develop talented amateur fighters in Uganda and give them a platform to showcase their abilities on a global level.”