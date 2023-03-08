UPDF’s Ssekabembe, son excited to feature in Open final

UPDF Boxing Club has four finalists but needs just one win, worth three points, to clinch the National Boxing Open Elites title at the Lugogo Indoor Stadium on Thursday.

Innocent Amoko, Jamdali Nsereko and Abdul Shantal won’t make news if they lose but returning veteran Mike Ssekabembe has no such luxury.

“I am here to win as much as I can, enjoy myself, prepare for future competitions,” Ssekabembe told Daily Monitor after progressing to the super heavyweight final by walkover against KBC’s Derrick Arinaitwe on Monday.

The 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games bronze medalist has an even bigger motivation. “I am here to be my son’s role model. So I must win to encourage him to fight on,” he said flanked by his teenage son Jonathan Wasswa Sseggane, a promising fighter just inches shorter that his towering father.

Wasswa had just defeated title favourite Shafik Ariatamba 3-2 in a contest he admitted was his hardest so far.

“The guy was tough, his body shots hurt my belly but my right hook helped me out,” Wasswa said. “And I feel excited to be fighting on the final day like my father. He had never seen me fight until this tournament. I am also eager to see him fight for the first time because today was a walkover.”

The youngster will take on Nuhu Batte of Cobap Boxing Club in the Youth Welterweight final. Victory might just improve UPDF’s standing on the Youth Category table, but will be as one of the baby steps in a journey of coveted destinations: “I want to be on the national team like my father and feature on the continent and in the Olympics.”

Meanwhile, Ssekabembe might not expect a very tough battle against Sabath Zikama because his Army Boxing Club is a sister club to UPDF.

Potential thrillers

In one of the most anticipated thrillers electric Paul Rascara of KCCA will take on UPDF’s Innocent Amoko for the light welterweight gold medal.

Champions League graduates Simon Sande will face off with the hard-hitting Yasin Adinan in a bout that could cement the latter’s revival.

Zebra’s Hakim Lubega will take on Cobap’s Benon Balyegesa in the Youth bantamweight final.

While Ibrahim Khemisi of Mutajjazi will take on Spear Muluya in the Youths Featherweight final.

STANDINGS

Elites

UPDF 25

KCCA 17

LUKANGA 16

EAST COAST 15

COBAP 14

Youths

COBAP 16

LUKANGA 10

KCCA 6

UPDF 6

KATABI 6

Juniors

LUKANGA 17

SPARKS 12

ZEBRA 7

NAMUNGONA 6