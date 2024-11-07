Why corporate boxing could be a game changer

Imagine Bebe Cool in the blue corner, his Silent Majority shouting Big Size, with Kasepiki, Bogolako blaring through the roof of Lugogo Indoor Arena. And in the red corner, Bobi Wine, his army donning red tops and t-shirts with slogans taunting anyone suspected of disrespecting the Principal.

What a thriller that would have been. But since the Ghetto President, a wannabe boxer, turned Principal, it’s unlikely. Or a battle of namesakes Moses Magogo and Muhangi. That too seems unlikely; one is too keen, another too timid.

Nevertheless, corporate boxing is cooking lots more thrillers involving celebrities of all forms: musicians, comediennes, politicians, businessmen, socialites, social media influencers, among others.

After a successful debut of Zari’s Shakib vs JK Kazoora on October 12, the Uganda Boxing Federation (UBF) is serious about corporate boxing to change mindsets that boxing is not only for ghetto folks. The goal is expanding the sport’s fan base and of course the revenue.

“Soon, we may get enough resources to facilitate our activities and be less dependent on the government,” UBF president Moses Muhangi said.

“We’re looking for people who have status, who influence opinion; celebrities, socialites, high-end people etc who can add their voice, and social capital onto boxing.”

Why corporate boxing?

Folks fussed about Shakib-Kazoora because “they’re not boxers.” But corporate boxing, otherwise called white-collar boxing, started in New York in the 80s, becoming popular in the mid-90s. Corporates from non-boxing backgrounds train in boxing for weeks before competing on black-tie events, which have generated millions of dollars for charities.

What Muhangi wants to do is new and not. Fuba has done it via Friday Night Lights basketball, Cedric Babu tried it with 5-aside football, former Villa boss Ben Misagga did it by hiring Winnie Nwagi, among others as cheerleaders for the club, Vipers SC made artiste YK Benda and Azawi brand ambassadors, among others. Why such ventures did not last is Muhangi’s assignment.

For now, let the celebs get gloves on to settle their beef. Rickman Manrick vs Grenade Official confirmed for December 26. Heaven knows which corner Sheilah Gashumba will choose). Or just for fun: Navio vs Meddie Ssentongo; Shakib vs Ssentongo; Salvador vs Kazoora, etc. And authentic belts await them.

Stage art vs sweet science

On Saturday, Ebonies drama queens Fauzia Nakiboneka and Laura Ndagire will be in the ring in Lugogo, showcasing how much of the sweet science they have mastered after a few weeks of training, especially at Paradise Fitness City Gym & Spa on Acacia Mall.

Laura now knows the same attention she needs to perfect lines and moves before hitting the stage is needed to follow the coach’s instructions in the gym, and in the ring to thrive in boxing. “Both need discipline,” Laura said.

Fauzia agrees: “I came to this industry when I was a child. And people wonder how I’ve lasted. I mean business in rehearsals. And on stage, if I must dance like a teenager, it doesn’t matter that I’m in my 40s.”

Likewise in the gym, “When I tire, the coach gives me a break, but I must make up for what I’ve missed. You can’t be good at anything without hard work,” Fauzia said in a hoarse voice.

“I don’t want to embarrass myself in the ring. So win or lose, I must finish the match.”

Lugogo recently got its biggest crowd yet. PHOTO/COURTESY

Theatre-ring affair

Performing arts, especially drama, is struggling to keep the crowds in the theatre in this era of countless distractions. Boxing is fighting the same battle.

Could corporate boxing be the antidote? “Of course, someone who watches me on stage will want to see me in the ring. Likewise, someone who watches me in the ring will want to see me on stage,” Laura said, with a royal smile.

“This should have happened a long time ago. And I thank UBF president Muhangi for this idea,” Fauzia said. “You may find that some of the serious boxers are not big on social media. But when I see a guy like Kazoora, Shakib in the ring then I realise that boxing is for us all. Not only boxers.”

Precisely: “Sport nourishes the body, art nourishes the mind. So we need both.” It’s all entertainment. “So we need to bring these walls down and roam freely,” she said, before agreeing with Muhangi that celebs will enhance corporate boxing.

Partnership for life

Fauzia grew up a tomboy, doing athletics, cycling and other games with boys. She also got an idea about boxing “because I used to see my late uncle train.”

Still, “I thought boxing was a violent sport.” When the corporate boxing idea came, she fretted about being punched in the face. “But when I started training, my mindset changed entirely. I now know how to punch, guard my face, and dodge the opponent’s shot,” Fauzia said, ducking like a seasoned fighter. Amazing!

“That princess should return to the palace. She’ll regret choosing me for an opponent. How will she even wear gloves with all her long nails?” Fauzia trashed Laura as if reading from Golola’s script.

When Dr Bbosa and the Ebonies entered the arena—their first time—they expected the real entertainment would come from Shakib-Kazoora, the main fight. “We were wrong. There were lots of entertaining matches prior. And whenever guys traded classic punches, my guys could remind me ‘that’s what you’re gonna face’” Fauzia said.

She’s addicted. “No matter how the fight ends, I won’t stop training. This is a partnership for life.”

Laura was more familiar with theatre and cinema, but for boxing, it was love at first sight. “It’s a game of love, fitness, self-defence. Now not any man can attack me. I can fight back,” said the mother of four.

“And I have a son who plays basketball, but he’s not gonna do basketball again. I’m taking him to boxing.” She commended the coaches for a wonderful job, adding “We’re loving it and I’m permanent here.”

But what does she promise in the ring? “Fauzia is a minor issue, we shall manage it. She’s a queen on stage and very competitive in life. So, expect a good show.”

Coaches’ take

Dickson Muhiirwe, who helped Kazoora shed about 20kg in a few weeks, will be in Fauzia’s corner. He said coaching corporates is somehow different. “We don’t go too hard on them. But they have discipline and dedication.”

Ashraf Nsubuga, Laura’s trainer, agrees, adding that there’s no celebrity clout in the gym. “She means business.”

Regulation, safety

In 2001, Bruce Silverglade, a gym owner, who invented white-collar boxing and British promoter Alan Lacey founded the International White-Collar Boxing Association (IWCBA) to sanction and regulate the bouts with focus on safety. Muhangi borrowed a leaf by granting Top Boy Promotions—a company believed to be his—the exclusive rights to organise corporate boxing.

Doubtless the company’s organisation abilities have no match, considering the two and a half seasons of the Uganda Champions League.

“We’re not stopping anyone [from organising corporate boxing]. But we must regulate. Come and seek the federation’s mandate, so that we discuss the standards we want you to fulfil,” Muhangi insisted.

Such standards require that the prospective boxers have some training, must be weighed so that their weight difference is acceptable and must be thoroughly checked medically. The fight must be handled by certified personnel like doctors, and ring officials.

Ideally, all corporate boxers train together to ensure fair matchups. But in the instances when one celeb dares a particular one, even Top Boy will struggle to change the matchup.

Meanwhile, Hussein Babu, the promoters’ representative at the Uganda Professional Boxing Commission (UPBC), said UBF has no control over individuals who may want to fight in any event. “As a promoter, I can even stage bouts between celebs without giving it any name.” That may bypass regulation and in case of a safety issue, it may defeat the purpose of convincing the public that boxing isn’t a violent sport.

Social media buzz

In February 2018, British YouTubers, KSI and Joe Weller, fought at Copper Box Arena in London, England—KSI winning by technical knockout. It got 21m YouTube views on the fight night and over 25m days later, becoming the biggest white-collar boxing fight in history.

Six months later, KSI fought American YouTuber Logan Paul in "the largest event in YouTube history." The majority draw attracted over 26m YouTube views and over 52,000 comments.

In Uganda, the first imitation of social media stars in the ring was between TikTokers Dr Cephco and Mikey Seems 2 Funny, in February 2024. Mikey won by a split decision and it attracted over 85,000 YouTube views, 1500 likes and 561 comments.

Eight months later, Shakib-Kazoora has attracted over 29,000 views, over 350 likes and 109 comments—a huge improvement though it doesn’t compare to the buzz in the UK and USA.

The future

In July 2000, Silverglade and promoter Lacey’s first white-collar boxing event in the UK saw Wall Street bankers fly to London to compete at Broadgate Arena on the event dubbed the "Capital Punishment" which generated huge media attention.

"Celebrity Boxing," aired on the BBC in 2003, was another of the many sold-out events which raised over £1.5m for several charities.

Nowadays, Ultra White Collar Boxing is the largest organiser in the UK, with over 450 events a year with an average of 15,000 people taking part each year. With events in over 110 towns and cities across the UK, they have since 2013 raised over £28m for Cancer Research UK. The Ugandan organisers may need to shoot for such lofty goals.

Of course UBF has engaged in several charity events like donating blood at Makindye Military Barracks, sensitising ghettos about HIV/AIDS, with courtesy of UNAIDS, among others. Can corporate boxing revive that caring spirit?

Laura says yes. “This should be beyond us boxing. We shall be raising funds to buy equipment like gum shields and pads for the girls. People shouldn’t be sharing gum shields.”

UGANDA CORPORATE BOXING WEIGHT DIVISIONS

BRIEFLY

Date: Saturday, November 9, 2024

Bout: Fauzia Nakiboneka vs Laura Ndagire

Claim to fame: Drama/acting

Venue: Lugogo Arena

WOMEN:

Flyweight: 50–60kg

Lightweight: 61-75kg

Middleweight: 76-85kg

Heavyweight: 86+kg

MEN:

Lightweight: 60-70kg

Middleweight: 71-80kg

Heavyweight: 81-90kg