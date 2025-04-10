Why Ugandan promoter switched based to Kenya

Fearing the uncertainty shrouding the future of professional boxing in Uganda under the National Sports Act 2023, 12 Sports Rounds Promotions CEO Stephen Sembuya has chosen to shift his base to Kenya.

The new law accepts one national association or federation to govern one sport, a strange requirement for boxing, where amateur and professional entities have been governed by separate bodies for decades.

More still, the now-repealed 1964 National Sports Act only recognised the amateur body, the Uganda Boxing Federation (UBF), yet the Uganda Professional Boxing Commission (UPBC) has operated as a registered entity running professional boxing since 1988.

The new law requires UBF and UPBC to morph into one body, but gives the UBF an advantage to anchor this transition, which many feel UBF president Moses Muhangi is abusing.

As a result, Muhangi has sabotaged professional boxing events and some have been cancelled in the name of exercising “our mandate to govern and promote boxing in Uganda.” Yet, the UBF has not fulfilled the requirements to register as a federation under the new Act.

This has made boxing promotion in Uganda a highly risky business, tempting promoters to seek refuge next door.

“We’ve been pushed out of business by our own government, instead of assisting us get sponsors they’re making it difficult for us to do business,” Sembuya said after his promotion acquired a license from the Kenya Professional Boxing Commission (KPBC) in Nairobi on Wednesday.

“Our event last week which had 40 boxers and equal number of coaches was cancelled, the aim was just to show us who is in charge of pro boxing, that’s how low Ugandan boxing has sunk. Cancelling the event is a big blow to the suppliers. So let’s take the business to Kenyans, where we are welcome.”

Upon handing the license to 12 Rounds’ Joshua Ssewakambo, KPBC President Reuben Ndolo urged more Ugandan promoters to shift to Kenya, as per boxersworld.co.ke.

“I’m pleased to announce we have approved Sembuya as our new promoter and licensed 20 Ugandan boxers to fight in Kenya.

“We have had a good boxing relationship with our Ugandan neighbours since the 50s, what is happening in their country is unfortunate but we will not dwell much on that since our aim is to create a conducive atmosphere for our East African promoters to thrive without hitches.”

Uganda Professional Boxing Commission (UPBC) interim chairman Eddie Bazira called this a protest move.

“Sembuya is licensed by UPBC and UPBC is still existing. But he did it as a protest move against the oppression we are facing because of the new law,” Bazira, whose Showcase event was cancelled last week said, warning that if the ministry of sports and the National Council of Sports continue siding with UBF in the transition, “More promoters may take the Kenyan route.”

Sembuya’s first event in Nairobi will happen on May 10. Some of the top boxers to feature in the card are welterweight Henry Kasujja, new signing Owen Kibira and knockout artist Abdul Njego.

INSIDE 12 ROUNDS STABLE

BOXERS

Henry Kasujja

Abdul Njego

Owen Kibira

CEO: Stephen Sembuya

Manager: Rodrick Mugerwa

Legal: Joshua Sewankambo

Matchmaker: Faisal Ashinda

KENYAN DEBUT