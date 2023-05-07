Zebra feels better despite losing World Championship bout

Isaac Zebra Ssenyange Jr, Uganda’s only representative at the 2023 IBA World Boxing Championship in Tashkent, Uzbekistan bowed out Saturday with vital lessons learnt and hopes to get better.

On Wednesday, Ssenyange, son of former national captain Ssenyange Sr (RIP), defeated Thodoris Ritzakis of Greece to become the first Ugandan to win at the World tournament since 2007.

He thought he would go one better in the Round of 32 but Georgian 2020 Olympian Eskerkhan Madiev took the day.

In Round One Ssenyange’s heavy left hand was evident: one hit Madiev’s right temple another straight into his face, almost felling him.

Madiev tried to counter but his right missed Ssenyange’s head, and the left just brushed Ssenyange’s breast as he pulled back from danger.

Three judges gave Ssenyange 10-9, two gave Madiev 10-9.

Ssenyange started Round Two from where he had stopped, with a quick one-two but Madiev knew he was trailing on the scorecard and made sure every second counted. He upped his aggression, forcing his opponent on the back foot. Even when Ssenyange clenched him to curb the pressure, Madiev sneaked in a few shots. He also stung him with a few jabs into the face when he kept his guards down.

Ssenyange’s lethal left hand still landed on Madiev’s head, but not as often as required.

“My game plan was a winner but I failed to maintain it,” Ssenyange admitted. “Madiev, like the Greek guy, came swinging power shots and I lost my discipline and started returning power shots early.

“This gassed me out as I used a lot of energy in the first round. In the second round I was slower in movement and reaction.”

Madiev won the round unanimously: 10-9.

At the last bell, Ssenyange thumped his chest with his right glove as he went to his red corner.

In the blue corner, Madiev was smiling with his seconders.

Ssenyange had tried to regain his advantage, but it was not enough to convince the judges.

He was also deducted a point for keeping his face down, like former Bombers captain Musa Shadir Bwogi against Madiev at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Still, as the announcer read the judges’ verdict Ssenyange raised his left arm, briefly looked up, anticipating victory.

“I went out knowing I had won Round One and Three. But the judges thought otherwise.”

A 4-0 split decision went to Madiev (one of the five judges scored it 28:28).

“I’m super proud of my journey on the international stage as I mark one year as a Bomber,” Ssenyange said. “There’s more in the closet and more learning to do. I’ve grown a lot from this trip and believe that in the African Qualifiers I'm gonna show out.”

As Madiev matches to the Round of 16, Ssenyange became the 14th African whose World Championship campaign ended on Day Six.

He commended Sujit Kumar, his coaches from Nepal: “Coach Sujit was able to analyse my style and found ways of making me perform even better. But mostly, our synchronisation in the ring, where I was able to follow his pointers while fighting.”

ELITE MEN 67-71KG LIGHT MIDDLE SCORECARD

Ssenyange (Uganda) 0-4 E. Madiev (Georgia)

Judge 1 26:30

Judge 2 27:29

Judge 3 28:28

Judge 4 27:29