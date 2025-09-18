Zebra makes statement after cutting ties with Lukanga

Walking away from a 20-year wealthy marriage takes a brave heart. But shining in the immediate aftermath is an indicator of coping well. That’s what Zebra Boxing Club did just after cutting ties with Lukanga.

Since its inception in 2005 or thereabout, Zebra has been a feeder club to the mighty Lukanga. Both clubs shared boxers, coaches and other resources but that seems to have ended this year.

During tournaments, Zebra’s cream could fight for Lukanga, while Lukanga’s average boxers could represent Zebra.

The breakaway club derives its name from its founder Isaac Zebra Ssenyange (RIP). But his son Isaac Zebra Ssenyange Jr, spearheaded the landmark exit from the academy status into an independent club—a move that could break or make the smaller club.

At the National Novices Championship last week, fate turned former sparring partners into rivals as Lukanga boxers met Zebra opponents at different stages. They could have shared the spoils.

“I think we eliminated about five Lukanga boys and they eliminated five of us as well,” Zebra, the club’s chief administrator, told Saturday Sports.

But Zebra’s exoneration is its overall performance. Once more, Lukanga swept all categories as they have done in recent national events. But Zebra gave them a bloody nose and a black eye. For the first time, Zebra finished second in two categories and third in another.

In the Juniors, Lukanga won by 40 points, while Zebra came second on 25.Lukanga won the Youths on 34 points, Cobap followed on 27, Zebra third on 20.

In the Elites, Lukanga won on 38 points and Zebra came a close second on 31.

Overall, Lukanga led with 112 points, while Zebra followed with 76.

Zebra commended his entire squad for this exonerating performance, reserving special thanks for the individual gold medalists: Sudais Bbosa (Juniors Light Flyweight), Kasese-based Miraji Mumbere (elite light welterweight), Ryan Bisaso (juniors, bantamweight) Martin Kalulu (youths, light heavyweight).

Talent is not enough without guidance. Coaches Musa Nyiro, Ashraf Nsubuga and Atib Ssekirime are the unsung heroes, backed boxers Hakim Lubega, Julius Masembe and Richard Mwesigwa, who won medals in the National Opens and are fighting in the Champions League.

“That shows why we needed to exit. We can challenge for titles with homegrown talent. We need to represent our community and the legacy of our founder,” Zebra explained the motive behind their historic divorce.

“The other reason is organisational growth. Because now we will be able to plan, organise and execute beyond boxing training.”

He added that it is only natural that once children grow and leave their parents’ homes to fend for themselves, follow their own paths and experience the world.

No turning back

But sometimes that journey into self-reliance can be challenging and like the proverbial prodigal son, some miss the soft life and make a U-turn back to the roots.

Basically, Lukanga’s proprietor Sam Lukanga loves boxing like Jews love Jerusalem. He has invested in boxers and coaches for over 30 years, without expecting returns.

“To me, seeing those boxers fight is gratifying enough. Because once they don’t have that chance you know the kind of temptations they face outside there,” Lukanga told me when I visited his club base in Masajja, Makindye a couple of years ago. “Maybe, my profit is when they win these trophies.”

So, won’t Zebra Club miss this generous support? “There’s nothing to miss,” Zebra said. “We believe the 20-year journey was a learning curve. Now it’s time we execute.”

Where does this boy, just older than 20, derive confidence? “That’s the organisational growth [I told you of]. Now we must plan ahead for all the tournaments, local and international, and secure the funds required for smooth operations.”

Hussein Bukenya, Zebra’s elite lightweight champion.

Easier said than done, you may think. And you may be half right. But this is the boy, who two years ago, found his way to the World Boxing Championships in Uzbekistan, when an entire nation failed to fund a single boxer.

“Because we have a talent factory that has proved to produce exceptional boxers over the years and the best is yet to come,” said Zebra, whose professional debut happened on the third anniversary of his father’s tragic death at the hands of state operatives in December 2020.

But Zebra said his father’s legacy was too big, his work so far-reaching, his goals too ambitious to be limited to an annual memorial event.

He thus ventured into promotion business and soon hatched the idea of Kampala Fight Nights, with events every last Sunday of the month. The idea is to give more fight opportunities to the products of his father’s club. The event has happened twice. It’s an expensive and tasking venture but could blossom into something bigger, “despite threats from hyenas in the jungle.” The brain behind it is an audacious freak.

Better days ahead

Meanwhile, before the end of the year, the club may get a facelift, courtesy of Chop Gaming. “Now we’ll have a state-of-the-art facility and equipment to ease the process, making Ba Mando even more deadly in the ring.”

For now, the club banks on the unwavering financial support from its alumni and friends in the diaspora. These include Sula Segawa, Willy Kyakonye, Tom Muwanguzi, Ben Nsubuga, Muhammed Lule, Muhammed Kayongo, Andaman Daku, Sheikh Irfan, Festus Omondi, among others. And the community.

But if the founder of the club could live again, would he hug his heir or slap him for this radical decision?

“Both. He’d get angry, first, then call me back and we toast to better days ahead,” Zebra said.

ZEBRA BOXING CLUB

Formed: 2005

Since: 25

Zebra-Lukanga partnership: 20 years

ZEBRA POINTS (NOVICES)

JUNIORS: 25

YOUTHS: 20

ELITES: 31

OVERALL: 76

POSITION: 2ND

NOVICE GOLD MEDALISTS

Sudais Bbosa (juniors, Light Flyweight),

Miraji Mumbere (elite, light welterweight)

Ryan Bisaso (juniors, bantamweight)