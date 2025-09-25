‘Call Me Gappu’: How Uganda’s New Boy is Chasing the World Cup Dream

At first glance, the numbers don’t flatter.

Four innings. Just 23 runs. A run-out in a warm-up game, single-digit scores in South Africa, and a duck against the SuperSport Titans. To Uganda’s unforgiving fans, the new boy in yellow could easily look like a passenger.

But for Sumeet Liaq Verma, numbers have never told the full story.

“It’s only the beginning,” he says softly, his tone carrying more conviction than the scoreboard. “Runs will come. I just want to give 100 per cent every time. Cricket is about patience, and my story is still being written.”

From Shimla to Kampala

Born 33 years ago in the misty hills of Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, Verma was raised in an environment where cricket is both a cult and culture. “Every street, every ground, every school break — we played cricket,” he recalls. “That’s how I grew up, with a bat in hand and a dream in the heart.”

Dreams took shape early. He rose through India’s unforgiving cricket pyramid, starting at U-15 level and climbing through to the Ranji Trophy, the country’s premier domestic competition. His breakthrough came in 2017, when he stroked a commanding 162 for Himachal Pradesh against Goa. “That innings gave me belief. It said: you belong here,” Verma reflects.

Bowling off-spin, he also produced handy spells, like a 3/23 return in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. But India, crowded with prodigies and household names, is ruthless to late bloomers. Opportunities began to fade.

That’s when fate, and family, stepped in.

The brother’s call

Verma’s older brother-cum-relative, Suleman Sharif — himself a former Uganda international — had settled in Kampala. Occasional visits exposed Sumeet to Uganda’s bubbling cricket scene. A post-Covid-19 trip in 2021 turned into something more permanent.

“I saw the boys’ spirit, their hunger, and it reminded me of home,” he says. “Uganda gave me a feeling of belonging. I wanted to contribute here.”

Soon, he was playing tape-ball cricket in Kampala suburbs, then featuring for clubs including Ceylon Lions recently in the National League. His technique stood out. National selectors came calling, and suddenly, the boy from Shimla was donning Uganda yellow.

Inside the dressing room, he is now “Gappu.” The nickname is affectionate, born from his chattiness and warm nature. “The boys welcomed me so well. They joke, they tease, but they’ve made me feel like family,” Verma says.

The De Villiers Blueprint

Ask Verma about batting idols, and his eyes light up.

“South African AB de Villiers — always. I try to model my game on him, the 360-degree style, the ability to adapt. Of course, he’s a genius, and I’m just trying to follow in his footsteps.”

Coaches have noticed. “Coach Abhay Sharma told me that I have shots all around the wicket, and once I find rhythm, I will be dangerous,” reveals Verma, who now clearly knows that first class cricket is totally different from the rigours of cut-throat Associate Cricket. “I just need one good innings to break free.”

Verma adds; “Sometimes cricket teaches you humility. It reminds you that form is temporary, but work and faith are permanent.”

Family, faith & food

Away from the crease, Verma is grounded by family. Married with a young child, he often shares photos of his son – Aviraj Thakur - on his WhatsApp status and coach Sharma. “Family keeps you balanced. They remind you that life is bigger than runs or wickets,” he says.

Faith, too, anchors him. “Work hard, leave it to God — that’s my mantra,” he explains. It has carried him from the Ranji fields of India to the dusty grounds of Kampala, and now into the spotlight of international cricket.

Ugandan life has also introduced him to new joys. “I love avocado — you can’t get enough of it here,” the vegetarian says with a wide smile emanating from his face. Gaming and hanging out with friends also keep him relaxed between matches.

A bigger picture

Uganda’s cricket is in transition, currently in Harare for the ICC T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier. Verma’s inclusion in the squad is part of a bigger strategy — blending local talent with experienced hands from across the cricketing world with roots and attachment to the Pearl of Africa.

“Uganda is showing it can attract players who want to give their best for this country,” says senior player Frank Nsubuga about his latest teammate - Verma. “Sumeet’s story proves our game has pulling power.”

And for Verma, the mission is simple. “I want to help Uganda reach the World Cup. That’s the dream. Runs will come, I believe. Until then, I will work, fight, and represent this badge with pride.”

VERMA – IN UGANDA COLOURS THUS FAR

SA Tour vs Lions Academy XI (Sep 14, Pretoria)

7 (10) at No.4 as Uganda chased 113/5 in 16.3 overs.

SA Tour vs Lions XI (Sep 16, Pretoria)

6 (11), 1×4, at No.5 in successful chase of 159 with 4 balls to spare.

SA Tour vs SuperSport Titans (Sep 17, Pretoria)

0 (3) at No.6, but took 1 catch in a 4-wicket loss after Uganda posted 89.

ICC Warm-Up vs Namibia (Sep 22, Harare)

10 (10), 1×4, run-out at No.4 in 93-run loss while chasing 206.

Overall: 4 inns | 23 runs | HS: 10 | Avg 5.75 | 1 catch

TALKING POINT

FUTURE PROMISE

Adopted Talent. Verma’s story highlights Uganda’s growing allure — a team capable of absorbing and inspiring players from beyond its borders. One innings could flip the narrative. If patience holds, Uganda may yet discover a cult hero in the man they call “Gappu.”

VERMA AT A GLANCE

Full Name: Sumeet Liaq Verma

Nickname: Gappu

Born: November 18, 1990 (Shimla, India)

Role: Right-hand batsman, off-spin bowler

Jersey Number: 36

Current Club: Ceylon Lions (Uganda)

Former Clubs: Himachal Pradesh (U-15, U-17, U-19, U-23, U-25 & Senior Team), Trans Titans Strikers in ILC T20 2025

Highest First Class Score: 162 runs (For Himachal Pradesh vs. Goa in Bandra Kurla Complex Ground in Maharashtra, Mumbai (2017 Ranji Trophy)

Best Bowling: 3/23 (For Himachal Pradesh vs. Gujarat (2021-22 Season) Vijay Hazare Trophy)

Attended: Haryana Cricket Academy in Delhi (2015-17)

Full National Team Debut: 2025 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier in Zimbabwe (Finals)

Favourite Player: AB de Villiers

Favourite Ugandan Food: Avocado

Mantra: Work hard, leave it to God

Music: Punjabi beats & Bollywood classics

Pastime: Gaming with friends

Family: Married, one son (Aviraj Thakur)

Dream Destination: Little Louise’s, New Zealand

Dream: To play a World Cup with Uganda

Advice to Youngsters: Work hard, stay focused, humble and hungry. And respect your elders because experience is everything.

Legacy Statement: I want to be remembered as a supportive humble guy who gave 100 per cent every time he stepped onto the field of play.