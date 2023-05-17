ACC not worried as Damani seal T20 last eight slot

Africa Cricket Club (ACC) captain David Mwesigwa Lwangwa believes his side still has a chance to make a top-four Group A place and make the quarterfinals of the UCA Twenty20 Cup despite a sorry start.

Lwangwa feels the permutations still favour his team even if ACC suffered a painful seven-run loss and then four-wicket defeat to bigwig Aziz Damani at Entebbe Oval on Sunday.

“We still have a chance, if we win all our last four group matches,” said Lwangwa. ACC has lost all its four matches in the pool, including the double loss to Damani Development on April 7.

“We are in a five-team group and we must win against the Ceylon Lions and Kutchi Tigers to advance otherwise, we can’t make it,” he said.

ACC’s chances could have been bigger had they seen off Damani in the morning encounter. They restricted Damani to 123-7, Simon Ssesazi (29 off 33), Riazat Ali Shah (33 off 24) and Juma Miyagi (13 off 12) standing out.

Lwangwa had seemed unplayable with figures of 2/9 and seven dots in two overs. Then ACC’s opening batsman Ronald Lutaaya had appeared to his side over the line with a smart 48-ball 45 but the hopes of a huge win vanished when he was trapped going big by Miyagi off leg spinner Marvin Kitamirike (4/20).

That left the scoreboard at 79-4 at 15.4 overs and ACC never recovered on the remaining 26 balls. “We had a slow start with the bat and the wicket in Entebbe is slow, which explains why the spinner Kitamirike stood out,” Lwangwa added.

Kitamirike did not stop. He still picked 14 dots and figures of 4/15 as Damani bowled out ACC for 100 runs in the afternoon encounter.

Here, Lutaaya reaped 15 off 21 and his new opening partner Cyrus Kakuru made 25 off 19 and there was a vivid fight from Ronald Puwata (14 off 22), Cymproous Igulu (14 off 18) and Geofrey Kakaire (13-run-a-ball).

Kitamirike had been backed up by Dennis Tabby (2/17) and Junaid Khan (2/20). “We have a very experienced side in both bowling and batting departments so that’s why we won both games,” winning captain Ghulam Hunzai said.

Damani too struggled on the slow wicket to chase the score but they scraped through thanks to Shah’s late 18-ball 32* and mid-order hitter Miyagi who made two boundaries and three big sixes in a winning knock of 41 runs off 38 balls.

UCA T20 CUP

WEEKEND RESULTS

DIVISION ONE

Aziz Damani 123/7 ACC 116/5

(Damani won by 7 runs)

ACC 100/10 Aziz Damani 104/6

(Damani won by 4 wickets)

DIVISION TWO

KC Budo 91/5 Soroti City 95/7

(Soroti City won by 3 wickets)

KC Budo 114/5 Soroti City 115/8

(Soroti City won by 2 wickets)

TABLE STANDINGS

DIVISION ONE - GROUP A

Team M W L N/R T PTS NRR

Aziz Damani 6 5 1 0 0 10 -0.0744

Aziz Damani Dev’t 4 3 1 0 0 6 1.0170

Kutchi Tigers 2 0 2 0 0 0 0.0000

ACC 4 0 4 0 0 0 -0.9783