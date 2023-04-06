ACC target semis

Aziz Damani Development club captain Brian Masaba feels his side should have claimed a double victory over sister side Aziz Damani in their UCA Men’s Twenty20 Cup opener at Lugogo Oval last weekend.

Damani Development couldn’t replicate their morning batting show and consequently lost the afternoon encounter by 17 runs. “Probably, a bit of inexperience from the middle order cost us. It’s something we spoke about after the game,” admitted Masaba.

A strike in balance between the experience and youth is something Masaba is looking to get right when Damani Development faces off with old guard Africa Cricket Club (ACC) in Good Friday action of the T20 Cup at Lugogo.

“I expect the senior players to step up as we continue helping the youngsters fit in and pick up more responsibility,” said Masaba.

His unit has a litany of talent comprising star players like Roger Mukasa who struck a beautiful half-ton of 78 runs off 48 balls during the morning match on Sunday, veteran spinner Frank Nsubuga and orthodox bowler Henry Ssenyondo.

Yet, eager youngsters like Fahd Mutagana, Pius Oloka and Edwin Nuwagaba have more responsibility with the ball.

ACC is hoping to make the most of a successive year in the top flight stage and there is a need to rekindle their history of the ‘80s and ‘90s. “Our target in the T20 Cup is the semis,” said captain David Mwesigwa.

ACC has had to cope with a significant player exodus the departure of captain Micheal Kintu to Rounders by bringing in two wicket-keeper batsmen Fred Achelam and Cyrus Kakuru as well as U19 graduates Ismail Munir and top-order batsman Ronald Lutaaya.

“We believe our reinforcement will work to our advantage and see us finish among the top four. Damani Development is a good opponent with plenty of experience but we also have our strengths and we can put up a good fight,” Mwesigwa added.

Emmanuel Odeng and Collins Okwalinga will have the big duty to stop Mukasa and co.

UCA MEN’S T20 CUP

Friday fixtures - 9am & 2pm

Divison One

Aziz Damani Dev’t vs. ACC, Lugogo

Division Two

Nile vs. Stickers, Entebbe

JACC vs. Rounders, Jinja

Saturday - 9am & 2pm

Division One