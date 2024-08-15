All about SCA as Soroti City play Olila in finale

he UCA Women's T20 League concludes on Saturday at Lugogo Cricket Oval (1pm) with a grand finale between Soroti Cricket Academy (SCA) products; Soroti City and Olila locking horns.

This highly anticipated clash not only pits the two top teams of the league against each other but also celebrates the remarkable success of SCA.

“Playing at Lugogo makes it easier for us to commute and allows our fans to come out and support us,” says Janet Mbabazi, the captain of Soroti City Cricket Club. “The atmosphere in Kampala is always electrifying, and we’re excited to play in front of a vibrant crowd.”

Dominant show

Soroti City, the defending champions, have been dominant throughout the tournament, showcasing their depth and skill. They secured their spot in the final with a convincing 8-wicket win over Wanderers, thanks to Mbabazi's exceptional bowling show, where she claimed four for 11.

“Our aim this year is to defend the trophy for the fifth time,” Mbabazi adds. “We have the best players and entertainers on our side. Alako is fearless at the wicket and enjoys her innings. We also have disciplined youngsters like Michelle Ariago, Timong Patricia, and Naume Amongin, who was the MVP last year. The competition within our team is high, which brings out the best in everyone.”

On the other side, Olila Cricket Club, captained by Phiona Kulume and coached by Wilfried ‘Pogba’ Ogwang, is gearing up for what could be a historic victory. Olila's journey to the final included a hard-fought win over Jinja SS in the semi-finals, where they defended a total of 90 runs with outstanding performances from Malisa Ariokot, Sarah Akiteng, and Immaculate Nandera.

Familiar foes

“We have prepared well. We’ve been working on our batting, creating partnerships, rotating the strike, and finding gaps,” explains Ogwang. “We’ve lost to Soroti City three times, but we can catch them napping. We’ve studied their style of play and if we can restrict them to below 100, we can fight from there.”

Olila CC is not short of talent either. The team will rely on the experience and skill of players like Jimia Muhammad and Lorna Anyait to make a significant impact. “We know Soroti City has experienced players, but our team is unique in its own way,” concluded Ogwang.

Both teams are well aware of the stakes and the historical significance of this match. For SCA, having two of their teams is proof of their commitment to developing young talent and empowering women through cricket.

Regardless of the outcome, the SCA has much to celebrate, with their players taking center stage in one of the most important matches of the season.

UCA WOMEN’S T20 LEAGUE

FINAL, SATURDAY

Soroti City vs. Olila CC, 1pm