All to play for into Sharma’s team

Last September, senior national men’s cricket team coach Abhay Sharma was struck by some sharp feedback from Ugandan fans during his customary walk around the Entebbe Oval.

It was during Papua New Guinea’s (PNG) Tour of Uganda, where things for the Cricket Cranes weren’t going right. The Indian Sharma made a promise: “We will improve, give us some time,” he promised. So what has ensued since?

Improved fielding

Uganda has since won eight and lost none of 10 matches in the ICC World Cricket League Challenge League B after legs in Entebbe and in Hong Kong.

Five months after the trip to Asia, the Cricket Cranes are riding high after winning all four opening matches in pursuit of a title defence at the Pearl of Africa Twenty20 Series in Entebbe.

Sharma on Monday afternoon could afford a few handshakes and brief chats with fans and the Uganda Cricket (UCr) leadership after they had closed out a 28-run win over Kenya.

Such is the momentum as Uganda, ranked 22nd in T20 cricket globally, bids to achieve one of the two available places to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup via the Africa Qualifier set to be played in Zimbabwe in September.

“So far, we are very happy, the team is doing really well, batters are getting runs, and the bowlers are doing their job,” said Sharma in a detailed chat after they had defeated Nigeria by 38 runs on Tuesday.

New blood flows

“The most important thing is we are fielding well now which we were lacking in previous tournaments. All skill levels are improving which is a very big plus. We are executing a lot of run-outs in this tournament,” he said.

One key point has been the set-up ability to offer opportunities to young talent. In the absence of Riazat Ali Shah, opening pacer bowler Juma Miyaji has carried on the skipper role, winning all his four T20 Internationals.

Atop the order, left-hander Ronald Lutaaya has been asked to open the batting in three matches. With the ball, Matthew Musinguzi and Innocent Mwebaze and batsman Calvin Watuwa have all made T20I debuts during this showpiece.

“My main aim is whenever I go from Uganda, there should be a big strength and there should be a lot of youngsters,” stated Sharma.

Early wicket falls

“Unless we give them opportunities, we can’t assess them in the nets only. They have to understand that under pressure when they perform, they flourish more.”

The wins for Uganda have all been identical and now even more predictable. Miyaji has won the toss on all four occasions, opting to bat first in the afternoon and then bowling out teams.

As such, there has been a routine early wicket fall for Uganda in the opening power play of six overs in every match. Often, Lutaaya has been the culprit which explains his three ducks in the last four T20Is, two in Entebbe.

The former U19 player came in to jostle for a slot, one eyed by Uganda A captain Simon Ssesazi among others. Shah’s unavailability meant Robinson Obuya dropped from opening the innings to batting at four.

Partnerships are working

Somehow, Uganda has ably recovered from that early slump with big partnerships. There was a 68-run second-wicket partnership between Raghav Dhawan (33 runs off 21 balls) and opener Shrideep Mangela (33 off 27) which eased things after Lutaaya had departed after 13 balls.

The pair again shared 72 runs for the second wicket which set the tone for a six-run win over the UAE last Saturday and on Monday, an 84-run stand for the third wicket between Obuya and Dhawan rescued the Cricket Cranes against Kenya.

Against Nigeria on Tuesday, Mangela and Dhawan shared 64 runs for the second wicket following Obuya’s dismissal at 2.2 overs. Mangela converted to finish with a 42-ball half-century of 51 runs.

“Every batsman has been working very hard in the past few months. It’s cricket, it happens. Some days you do well, some days you’re okay,” said the 37-year-old Mangela. “It’s good to see that every batsman is willing to stand up for the team,” he added.

Inevitably, 22-year-old Lutaaya will feel the pressure because the plane to Zimbabwe for the September 26 - October 4 event is not waiting yet, there is room to improve.

50 T20I wickets club

The consistent partnerships rotated between Dhawan, Mangela and Obuya have allowed the other lot to come and finish off innings, Uganda setting an average 152 runs per match.

With the ball, Miyaji has lauded the support from senior players in the team, especially with bowling rotation and combinations’ advice.

In particular, the 22-year-old on Saturday trapped UAE’s Saghir Khan for lbw (leg before wicket) to reach 50 wickets in T20Is. His figures of 2/19 against Nigeria on Tuesday took his tally to 52 from 686 deliveries in 37 matches.

Similarly, his fellow pace bowler Cosmas Kyewuta bowled out Kenya’s Jasraj Kundi’s to hit 50 T20I wickets and now stands at 51 scalps from 39 matches with 763 balls delivered.

True, Sharma’s charges are enjoying the comfort of home in Entebbe. “Players are taking the positives, everyone knows what they are supposed to do. We are coming in,” said Miyaji.

Had they set 126-9 against Namibia or Zimbabwe in other conditions of Harare Sports Club or Takashinga Cricket Club in the Zimbabwean capital, they wouldn’t have pulled off a fielding show to win like it were against UAE in Entebbe.

Of course, batting first and then throwing spin options like veteran Frank Nsubuga, Alpesh Ramjani or Musinguzi in familiar Entebbe conditions sounds casual on paper, yet there is effort.

But with two more matches to play against Kenya tomorrow and UAE on Sunday, Sharma could dig a little more into the team’s temperament when chasing totals.

Choices for Sharma

There could be a few more questions with the bat for the middle order of Obuya, Dinesh Nakrani, Ramjani, Cyrus Kakuru and down to the tail where Miyaji, Nsubuga, Kyewuta and Musinguzi must raise their hands.

Sunday’s encounter against UAE, who are ranked 13th in the global ICC Men’s T20 rankings, could offer all that.

Lutaaya could have his last chance to redeem himself while Watuwa badly needs more playing time as several players in the Uganda A team like Ssesazi, Kenneth Waiswa, Pascal Murungi and Fred Achelam all hoping they find their way back into the top side.

“The doors are open for everyone,” stated Sharma. “We’ve played only 25 to 26 players in this tournament,” he added.

Uganda A, which is playing additional matches against Kenya and Namibia A, also has bowling options in Bilal Hassun, Ivan Baidhu, Pius Oloka and Brighton Muganzi all dreaming of a slot to Zimbabwe.

After Entebbe’s showpiece, the Cricket Cranes will tour South Africa before returning to Zimbabwe, where they hope to qualify for a second T20 World Cup whose finals will be in India and Sri Lanka in February.

PEARL OF AFRICA T20 SERIES

RESULTS

Uganda A 127/8 Namibia A 124/7

Uganda A won by 3 runs

Kenya 98/10 UAE 101/3

UAE won by 7 wickets

FIXTURES - FRIDAY JULY, 25

Uganda vs. Kenya, 9.30am

Namibia A vs. Nigeria, 1:30pm

UGANDA’S COLLATED RESULTS

Uganda 147/6 Nigeria 109/10

Uganda won by 38 runs

Uganda 157/5 Kenya 129/7

Uganda won by 28 runs

Uganda 126/9 UAE 120/8

Uganda won by 6 runs

Uganda 180/4 Nigeria 85/5 (163)