Another Alako ton but holders Olila alert

Masaka Secondary School is hoping to rely on their in-form batter Proscovia Alako to win their first Girls Schools Cricket Week title in Soroti on Saturday but title holders Olila High School aren’t ready to let go.

Victoria Pearls’ opening batter Alako struck her second century of the tournament as they breezed past quarterfinal opponents Ndejje Secondary School by 146 runs at Madera grounds yesterday.

Alako smashed 14 boundaries and fives in her innings of 61 balls for a ton of 113 runs as her side set 185-3 before stopping Ndejje at 39-5.

“Every team would like to have a player like Alako,” said Masaka coach Yusuf Nanga. His side is hoping to go past their semifinal opponents Soroti Light SS at Madera ground on Friday and reach their second final in cup history.

Nanga believes that even beyond Alako, he is happy to have his batting unit tested.

“Alako must bat 20 overs. But, every other player can bat,” he added, according respect to the likes of Florence Kaijuka, Naome Mbwali and Kautharah Nabukenya.

Light SS, who ejected Kilembe SS by 36 runs, meanwhile finished third last year but in Patricia Timong, Joyce Mary Arugo, Patricia Apolot, Michelle Ariago and Winnie Itwaro, they hope to stop Alako’s brigade.

Masaka habours title ambitions but holders Olila have watched their steps. The two sides can only meet in the final with Olila needing to go past the eight-time winners Jinja SS hurdle in the second semifinal at Father Hilders’ ground.

“Our expectations are to win the finals and the trophy remains with us,” said Olila skipper Esther Illoku ahead of the repeat of last year’s final.

Olila has stifled opponent one at a time, limiting them to low totals like Victoria High School which they bowled out for 39 runs in 10.1 overs before chasing the target for the loss of one wicket in the quarterfinal.

Their opener Jimia Muhammad has done most work with the bat but against Jinja, it may take more from Illoku and other familiar names like Lorna Anyait, Immaculate Nandera and Kevin Amuge.

Jinja defeated Iganga SS by 50 runs via Duckworth & Lewis Method and they seem to have a balanced side comprising Rukia Namuleme, Hope Mbeiza, Mary Namiiro, Caroline Abalakake, Erax Eronde and Annet Annume.

GIRLS SCHOOLS CRICKET WEEK

SEMIFINAL FIXTURES - FRIDAY (2PM)

Masaka SS vs. Light SS, Madera

Olila HS vs. Jinja SS, Fr Hilders

QUARTERFINAL RESULTS

Victoria HS 39/10 Olila HS 42/1

(Olila HS won by 9 wickets)

Light SS 67/8 Kilembe SS 31/10

(Light SS won by 36 runs)

Jinja SSS 93/6 Iganga SS 37/8 [77]

(Jinja SS won by 50 runs via D/L)

Masaka SS 185/3 Ndejje SSS 39/5