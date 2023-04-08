Athoula happy to do more umpiring at global level

Sharon Athoula is hoping to secure more opportunities as umpire at cricket’s top stage to continue threading a unique career.

The former Victoria Pearls’ player is standing out in a space few women have tried and over the past fortnight, she made her debut at a women’s Twenty20 International match.

“I have never felt better than when I did my first T20 International,” Athoula said upon return from the just-concluded third Nigeria Cricket Federation (NCF) Women’s T20I Invitational tournament.

The hosts invited Cameroon, Ghana, Sierra Leone and Rwanda and they defeated the latter in the Cup final by nine runs in Lagos to lift the trophy.

For Athoula, who is only gaining stead in the arena of officiating for cricket, the opportunity appears to have come quite soon.

“Well, everyone yearns for that moment at the international stage. However, I did not expect it to come sooner but later.

“The key thing was to prepare myself and await the opportunity. Thanks to the good Lord that NCF gave me the opportunity ahead of my home board.”

Athoula first played the sport while turning out for Kololo Secondary School during the 2008 Girls Schools Cricket Week.

She represented Uganda at the ICC U-19 Girls tournaments in 2009 and 2010 before stints with clubs Charity Trust Fund, Kampala Institute of Cricket Clubs (KICC) and her current club Tornado Bees.

Around 2016, she gave umpiring a shot during the G-Next Youth tournament organized by friends Denis Musali and Davis Karashani.

“I still play locally. Straight up, I found umpiring more engaging than other aspects of the game. And, what’s more than being the first female international Umpire from East Africa!” she says.

She credits the fraternity for her rise as an umpire. “I am very thankful to the good Lord and my family. Musali and Karashani believed in me and gave me my first opportunity at GNext. Then Siva Koti of Aziz Damani supported my trip to Omtex Academy in Mumbai and Sanjay Farm at Kikli in India in 2020.

“My idol is Patrick Makumbi however, I have had lots of support from Kenyan coach Steve Tikolo, the late Francis Ekalungar, Junior Enesi from Nigeria, Olivier Itangishaka of Rwanda and last but not least my umpire tutor, mentor and coach John Trust Mayeku,” Athoula added.

She will gladly do with more opportunities like, the ladies’ Victoria Cup tournament featuring United Arab Emirates, Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda and Tanzania, which comes up in Kampala in a week.

ATHOULA AT A GLANCE

Full Name: Sharon Athoula

Date of birth: Dec 29, 1994

First played cricket:2008 Girls Schools Cricket Week (Kololo SS)

Batting style: Right arm

Bowling style: Right arm medium

National team career: 2011-2013

Umpiring Debut: 2016

Umpiring Qualifications: ICC Level 1 and 2 Umpiring Certificate

Umpire idol (Local): Patrick Makumbi

Umpire idol (International): Jacqueline Williams