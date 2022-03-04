Australia cricket great Shane Warne dies aged 52

 In this file photograph taken on May 20, 2011, Australian bowling legend and Rajasthan Royals' captain Shane Warne waves to the crowd as he leaves the field after his last international match - the IPL Twenty20 match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians at The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 20, 2011. PHOTO/ AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Warne was credited with reviving the art of leg-spin and during a brilliant 15-year career he took 708 Test wickets -- a tally surpassed only by Sri Lanka off-spinner Muttiah Muralitharan, who took 800.

Australia cricket great Shane Warne, widely regarded as the greatest leg-spinner of all time, has died aged 52, according to a statement issued by his management company.

