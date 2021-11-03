Aziz Damani continue Twenty20 stranglehold

Women’s cricket in Uganda is slowly turning into a battle of two youthful coaches in Yusuf Nanga of the Aziz Damani Sports Club franchise and Ivan Kakande of the fast-growing Soroti Cricket Academy.

At the University Oval in Kyambogo on Sunday during the finals of the Uganda Cricket Association (UCA) Women’s Twenty20 Tournament, Aziz Damani Cricket Club and Soroti Cricket Academy played out a low-scoring tense thriller with the former emerging victorious by just nine runs at the six-team tournament that had run for a fortnight.

When the women last had an outing during the UCA Women’s Elite League in November last year, it was Nanga’s Aziz Damani Hurricanes that overwhelmed Kakande’s Blizzards 3-1 in the five-match series that had one fixture washed out at Lugogo.

Tale of collapses

Damani skipper Immaculate Nakisuyi won the toss and seemed to be destined to set a 100-plus score at 36 for 2 after the powerplay with openers Rachael Ntono (15) and Kenyan international Veronicah Abuga (23) spraying balls over the park.

But Soroti Cricket Academy’s bowlers rallied back into the match with Christine Anayo, who took the Best Bowler’s accolade with 10 wickets, claiming figures of 3 wicket for 20 runs. The pair of left-arm slow bowler Sarah Akiteng (2/8 in 4 overs) and Rachael Achan (2/20 in 4 overs) suffocated the batsmen further as Damani got bundled out 77 runs in 17.5 overs.

The chase was never easy for Soroti who kept huffing and puffing. At 64 for 5, Soroti had their star batter Esther Iloku still out their in the middle on 20 runs and needed just 14 runs for victory from 28 balls.

They seemed to have rode out of the storm but alas, the mother of collapses was witnessed by the fair crowd that included the national men’s side as the last five wickets fell for just fours and ‘poor’ Iloku stayed stranded on 21 not out as Damani wicket-keeper Maria Nyende Kagoya caught last batter Assumin Akurut for an eight-ball duck with the scoreboard reading 68 runs in the 18th over to send the Damani dugout led by their CEO Siva Koti into a frenzy.

Sharing commiserations

Again it was wide-chested, yellow-shirted Nanga chest-thumping to another victory over his friendly foe Nanga, who had to make with the runners-up medal.

“We dedicate this victory to our star bowler Consy Aweko who last her mother in the week gone by. She has always been there for us and the team did this for her. We will continue working hard as we prepare for the future tournaments,” said Nanga.

For Kakande, it was all about picking the positives. “We have done well to reach this far. Our bowling remains our strength but now we have to work on our batting and game awareness. That’s where we lost this final. Otherwise we had it in the bag,” said the Sri-Lanka trained Kakande.