Aziz Damani continue Twenty20 stranglehold

Hard Earned Victory. Aziz Damani, led by their CEO Koti (L), coach Nanga (behind CEO) and captain Nakisuyi celebrate their triumph at the UCA Women’s Twenty20 Tournament soon after upstaging Soroti Academy by nine runs. PHOTO / EDDIE CHICCO

By  Innocent Ndawula  &  Allan Darren Kyeyune

What you need to know:

  • History. When the women last had an outing during the UCA Women’s Elite League in November last year, it was Nanga’s Aziz Damani Hurricanes that overwhelmed Kakande’s Blizzards 3-1.

Women’s cricket in Uganda is slowly turning into a battle of two youthful coaches in Yusuf Nanga of the Aziz Damani Sports Club franchise and Ivan Kakande of the fast-growing Soroti Cricket Academy.

