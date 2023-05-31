Aziz Damani find their match in Soroti City

There is no separation at the top of the National Women’s Twenty20 League log with the competition heading into Match Day 5 this weekend.

Aziz Damani have always been run away winners – managing to script unbeaten runs in some seasons - but if last weekend’s results are anything to go by then the fraternity is in for a topsy-turvy term. The Kampala-based side took the fight to Jinja Secondary School Oval for a double date against Soroti City Queens and at the end of the day both teams had shared the honours – each winning one game apiece.

After playing out six matches apiece thus far, both contenders have five wins for a total of 10 points and are only separated courtesy of Net Run Rate (NRR) with Aziz Damani temporarily in charge on 2.256 whereas Soroti City must work to improve theirs on 0.571.

Match deciders

Immaculate Nakisuyi (4/6) and captain Consy Aweko (2/10) restricted Soroti City to 68 for 9 in the first match and then Player of Match Nakisuyi showed class with a 32-ball 42 having walked in at 5 for 2 to ensure Damani secure a 7-wicket victory with 14 balls to spare.

The tables were turned in the second match with Irene Alumo (2/10) and her ‘partner in crime’ Evelyne Anyipo (1/8)’s pace troubling Damani, who were bowled out for 84 in 16.5 overs with Kenyan import Mercyline Adhiambo top scoring with 26 runs.

Soroti were onto the chase with Kevin Awino (42 off 53) steadying the ship as wickets fell all around her. The Damani bowlers were tight and shared the wickets but captain Janet Mbabazi (18) and her assistant Phiona Egaru Kulume (13) calmed the nerves a bit.

Anayo brilliance

The plaudits of the day belonged to Christine Anayo (7 off 7) for her last over heroics that saw her hitting the all-important boundary to ensure the Queens won by four wickets. It should be remembered that it was Anayo’s finesse in the field that gave her side the double against Olila when she pulled off a full stretch to save a boundary in the season opener.

In the other matches, Wanderers and Jinja SS notched one win apiece in Entebbe whereas Pioneer got their first victory – an 8-wicket triumph over Tornado Bees, who set only 37 at Lugogo.

Taha tribute

In the men’s league, Wanderers clinched an all-important double over Patidar Samaj at Entebbe Oval on a day both teams donned black armbands to pay their last respect to the club’s former’s player Taha Syed, who perished in an accident at Quality Supermarket Naalya valley on the morning on May 22 while going to work.

The ever-smiling deceased also played for Challengers CC for a long time and Makerere College School back in the day during the Schools Cricket Week.

In the other duels, Aziz Damani, Premier, Jinja Association of Cricket Clubs (JACC) and Soroti City all managed a solitary win against their respective opponents on the day.

National T20 Cricket League

Women - Weekend Results

Wanderers 119/6 Jinja SS 106/6

Wanderers won by 13 runs

Wanderers 98/4 Jinja SS 99/2

Jinja SS won by 8 wickets

Aziz Damani 84/10 Soroti City 85/6

Soroti City won by 4 wickets

Soroti City 68/9 Aziz Damani 69/3

Aziz Damani won by 7 wickets

Tornado Bees 37/10 Pioneer 40/2

Pioneer won by 8 wickets

Men – Weekend Results

Wanderers 139/5 Patidar 38/9

Wanderers won by 101 runs

Patidar 90/5 Wanderers 91/7

Wanderers won by 3 wickets

A.D Ismaili 110/9 JACC 111/8

JACC won by 2 wickets

Premier 172/5 Soroti City 174/6

Soroti City won by 4 wickets

A.D Ismaili 141/6 JACC 52/10

A.D Ismaili won by 89 runs

Soroti City 112/6 Premier 113/5