Baby Cricket Cranes lose Ategeka after India beating

Ategeka is out injured.

By  Allan Darren Kyeyune

Reporter

Daily Monitor

  • The 17-year-old had previously batted at number three against Ireland (24 off 64) and South Africa (29 off 72) and here, coach Ivan Thawithemwira had drafted him to open the innings in Uganda’s pursuit of 406 runs.

Team Uganda will do without top-order batsman Isaac Ategeka for the rest of the tournament at the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup in the West Indies after he suffered an upper limb injury on Saturday.

