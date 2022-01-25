Baby Cricket Cranes out to show some muscle at UAE

There is a feeling within Team Uganda and back home that they are now where they belong at the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup in the West Indies.

The Baby Cricket Cranes finished bottom of Group B after defeats to Ireland, South Africa and India by a combined 486 runs in Trinidad & Tobago.

And the East African nation now fell out of the title chase but there is still room to compete at this global youth showpiece via the Plate Quarterfinals which start against United Arab Emirates (UAE) today.

“We will try to keep fighting hard, whatever our opponents are,” stated coach Ivan Thawithemwira. Thawi’s charges have come out of the frying pan, but not into the fire, at least.

This is UAE’s third appearance at this tournament, just like Uganda. The Middle East nation finished 12th as hosts in 2014, and came 14th two years ago in South Africa.

All to play for

Here, however, they beat Canada by 49 runs but lost its last two matches to Bangladesh and England in Group A.

Their batsmen Ali Naseer and Punya Mehra form the core of their mid-order and with the ball, orthodox bowler Jash Giyanani has picked five wickets in three matches.

On the other hand, Uganda twice finished 14th at the 2004 and 2006 editions after five-wicket and 69-run victories over Canada and Scotland respectively.

A victory against the Emiratis will push Uganda to the quest for ninth place but defeat sends them into battle for 13th place, at best.

Thawi will do without top-order batsman Isaac Ategeka who suffered a simple fracture on the left forearm during the 326-run loss to India. “As long as the tournament endures, we expect some changes,” he said.

It means that probably, Ronald Opio and Ronald Lutaaya will open the batting again, with Brian Asaba moving to number three and skipper Pascal Murungi coming at four.

Murungi is leading by example, he has scored 103 runs in three innings and has also picked eight wickets.

TODAY | PLATE QUARTER-FINALS - 5pm

UAE vs. Uganda