Baby Cricket Cranes out to show some muscle at UAE

Wicket. Cyrus Kakuru replaced injured Ategeka against India only to suffer a golden duck in Uganda’s 326-run defeat on Saturday.  PHOTO | ICC

By  Allan Darren Kyeyune

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Uganda conceded a total of 872 runs in their matches against Ireland, South Africa and India, scoring 386 runs in the process. The Baby Cricket Cranes lost all three games by runs, falling by a total of 486.

There is a feeling within Team Uganda and back home that they are now where they belong at the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup in the West Indies.

