Baby Victoria Pearls Gear Up for Kigali Challenge

With their eyes set on the ultimate prize—a place at the 2025 ICC U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup in Malaysia—the Baby Victoria Pearls head to Kigali, Rwanda today, prepared for a fierce contest at the Africa Qualifiers.



The tournament, scheduled from September 20-30, pits Uganda against seven other teams in a bid for Africa’s single ticket to the global showpiece. Placed in Group A, Uganda faces a daunting challenge from hosts Rwanda, Namibia, and rivals Kenya.



One slot at stake



The top two teams from each group will advance to the semifinals, where only one team will punch their ticket to the World Cup. Uganda’s U-19 girls’ team, under the guidance of head coach Yusuf Nanga, enters the competition with a clear focus and high expectations.



“The team has prepared very well; we’ve had sufficient time to get the girls ready and become champions,” said Nanga, brimming with confidence ahead of the tough competition.



“We expect stiff competition from all the teams, but as long as we do what we have to do well, we should succeed. The goal for us is to go to the World Cup.”



The Baby Victoria Pearls will lean heavily on the experience of seven returning players from their fourth-place finish in the 2022 qualifiers held in Botswana.



Squad mainstays



Key players like captain Jimia Mohammad, Lorna Anyait, and Malisa Ariokot will be expected to bring their experience and composure to guide the team through the challenging matches ahead.



The Baby Victoria Pearls will start their campaign on September 22 with a crucial opening match against Namibia. The tournament will be unforgiving, with every match carrying enormous weight as Uganda pursues their dream of representing Africa on the world stage.



The Team: Jimia Mohammad (Captain), Malisa Ariokot, Lona Anyait, Patricia Timong, Shadiah Gilingish Nabulime, Rashidah Tikabula, Irene Mutonyi, Immaculate Nandera, Mary Patricia Apolot, Asumin Akurut, Jane Naume Amongin, Michelle Ariago, Agnes Nakakande, Barbra Nanyanzi



Officials: Yusuf Nanga (Head Coach), Ivan Kakande (Assistant Coach), Tugume Imam (Physiotherapist), Richard Okia (Team Analyst), Denis Musali (Media Manager), Lelia Namaganda Ondeko (Team Manager).