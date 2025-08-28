Back-to-Back glory for Kutchi Tigers

The national league decider lived up to its billing at the Lakeside Oval in Entebbe on Sunday as Kutchi Tigers CC successfully defended their UCA Men’s 50-Over League Premiership title, brushing aside archrivals Ceylon Lions by 74 runs to be crowned champions for a second successive season.

Although Ceylon Lions still have a game to play, the Tigers’ tally of 23 points is now unassailable, ensuring they retain their crown in style after a dominant display with both bat and ball.

Having won the toss, Kutchi Tigers set 162 in 42.5 overs, thanks largely to Anish Chaudhery’s gritty 84 off 94 balls. The rest of the batting lineup faltered against the Lions’ combined spin and pace attack, led by veteran Frank Nsubuga (5/19) and Juma Miyaji (3/42), but Chaudhery’s lone hand gave the champions a fighting total.

Skipper Jayaratne missed

In reply, the Lions, missing inspirational captain and proprietor Ruwan Jayaratne, crumbled to 88 all out in just 26.2 overs. Only Ankit Patel (31 off 43) showed resistance as the Tigers’ bowlers took charge. Maxwell Swaminathan (3/23), Kush Vekariya (3/8) and Dhansuk Jesani (2/17) ripped through the batting order, ably supported by Ghanshyam Ashani’s early strike.

A jubilant Kutchi Tigers skipper Alpesh Hirani paid tribute to his players’ resilience and balance throughout the season.

“We are very, very happy. To be back-to-back champions of the UCA 50-Overs League is special. I had belief in our team and the boys worked very hard. Anish Chaudhery’s 84 and the spells from Maxwell and Kush turned the game to our side,” Hirani told Daily Monitor.

Balanced competition

He added that this year’s title was tougher to win than last season:

“All teams were balanced this year and till the last game it couldn’t be decided who the champion would be. But our bowling was superb — Ghanshyam’s swing early on, the spin of Dhansukh and Kush in the middle overs — and our opening pair gave us good starts throughout the campaign.”

The Lions stay second on 20 points with a game in hand against JACC, but the result will not alter the summit standings.

Aboojo become men

Elsewhere at Serenity Oval in Kamengo, Aboojo CC demolished Tornado Bee by six wickets to storm into third place on the log. Cricket Cranes all-rounder Joseph Baguma was the hero of the day, snaring 6/28 as Tornado Bee collapsed for just 100 in 21.1 overs. Baguma then hit 27 in the chase, supported by Fortunate Alijuna (21) and Amos Ahura (23), as Aboojo breezed to 101/4 in only nine overs.

Aboojo’s win lifted them to 14 points, level with JACC, who also have a game in hand.

NATIONAL MEN’S 50-OVER LEAGUE

Results – Premiership (Division I)

Kutchi Tigers 162/10 Ceylon Lions 88/10

Kutchi Tigers won by 74 runs.

Tornado Bee 100/10 Aboojo CC 101/4

Aboojo won by 6 wickets.

Points Table Standings

Team Mat Won Lost N/R Pts NRR

1. Kutchi Tigers 14 10 1 3 23 0.9864

2. Ceylon Lions 13 9 2 2 20 0.9387

3. Aboojo 14 6 6 1 14 0.1998

4. JACC 13 7 6 0 14 0.1396

5. Rounders 14 6 8 0 12 -0.4990

6. Tornado Bees 14 5 8 1 11 -0.3854

7. Avengers 14 3 9 2 8 -0.9190