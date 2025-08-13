Baguma buries Wanderers as Ashani sparks title thriller

Wanderers CC will play in the Division II Championship of the National Men’s 50-Over League for the first time in their storied history after suffering an 8-wicket defeat to a youthful, energetic Aboojo side at the scenic lakeside oval in Entebbe on August 10.

The relegation blow marks the end of an era for Uganda’s oldest cricket competition’s most traditional giants, who endured a turbulent 2025 campaign. Skipper Ivan Kakande lost the toss to new Aboojo captain Brian Asaba, and from then on, nothing went their way.

Pedestrian score

Batting first, Wanderers were bundled out for 147 in 36.5 overs. Perry Wazombe’s fluent 46 and Fred Achelam’s 17 were the only sparks in an otherwise subdued innings.

Finger spinner Joseph Baguma (5/37) bowled mystery lines with utmost precision, and was well supported by Slow Left Arm Orthodox Mathew Musinguzi (2/45) and Fortunate Alijuna (1/5).

“We didn’t score many in a crucial match and we lacked some players who could have turned the tide,” admitted Kakande afterwards. “We were always chasing the game throughout its entirety.”

Fielding difference

Achelam, who also kept wickets, pointed to the gulf in fielding quality: “Aboojo took many good catches from imaginative positions. We dropped quite a few and they punished us with two half-centuries at the top. That’s where they edged us.”

Asaba (73* off 63) and Amos Ahura (50) made light work of the chase, sealing victory in just 22.4 overs and consigning Wanderers to life in the second tier alongside Avengers CC for the 2026 season.

Wanderers’ relegation adds their name to a growing list of traditional giants and pioneering cricket clubs in Uganda who have faced the harsh reality of dropping to Division II.

Clubs like Tornado, Tornado Bees, and Africa Cricket Club (ACC) have all endured the ignominy of relegation at various points in their histories and have had to fight hard to claw their way back to the top flight.

This season, Tornado Bees are battling fiercely to stay afloat in Division I, while ACC is still striving to regain their place in the Premiership. Wanderers now join this challenging path of rebuilding and resurgence, hoping to restore their legacy in Ugandan cricket.

Kutchi Tigers roar

While despair engulfed Entebbe, there was jubilation in Kamengo as Kutchi Tigers kept their championship dream alive with a 76-run (DLS Method) win over Tornado Bee. Avnish Vekariya (58) and Nandikishor Patel (69*) anchored a total of 285/8 before rain revised the Bees’ target to 268 in 42 overs.

Ghanshyam Ashani then produced one of the spells of the season — 7 for 39 in 7.5 overs — to bundle the Bees out for 191 despite a whirlwind 81 from Anas Baig. The win lifted the Tigers level with Ceylon Lions on 20 points, with only Net Run Rate (NRR) keeping the Lions on top.

With two matchdays left, the title race between Kutchi Tigers and Ceylon Lions could be decided not by wins or losses, but by the most brutal of cricket’s arithmetic — Net Run Rate (NRR).

UCA NATIONAL 50-OVER LEAGUE



Results – Div. I Premiership

Wanderers 147/2 Aboojo 150/2

Aboojo won by 8 wickets

Kutchi Tigers 285/8(268) Tornado Bee 191/10

Kutchi Tigers won by 76 runs (DLS Method)

Standings Snapshot (After Matchday 19)

Division One – Premiership

1. Ceylon Lions – 20 pts (12 matches)

2. Kutchi Tigers – 20 pts (12 matches)

3. JACC – 14 pts (12 matches)

7. Avengers CC – 8 pts (14 matches)

8. Wanderers CC – 8 pts (14 matches)

NB. In italics are relegated – No.7 & 8